MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Chinese military research has raised concerns that artificial intelligence could make the country's nuclear forces easier for the United States to locate and attack, highlighting an emerging vulnerability as Washington and Beijing negotiate safeguards for military uses of the technology.

The concern centres on AI's capacity to analyse quantities of surveillance data, identify concealed military infrastructure and improve the speed and precision of conventional strikes. Such advances could potentially undermine the ability of China's nuclear forces to survive an initial attack and retaliate.

The assessment describes a potential strategic risk, not evidence that American forces have acquired the capability to neutralise China's nuclear arsenal. Publicly available research does not establish that Beijing's missiles or command networks have been compromised.

The issue has gained diplomatic significance following discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on military AI and nuclear security.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that the two leaders had agreed humans should remain involved in major military decisions involving artificial intelligence, rather than allowing autonomous systems to act independently.

Bessent described the understanding after Trump's meeting with Xi in Shenzhen. His account did not specify enforcement arrangements, technical restrictions or whether the agreement covered AI-assisted targeting of nuclear installations.

Trump said the United States, China and Russia had agreed to hold talks on preventing nuclear proliferation following a meeting involving their leaders. No detailed framework for those discussions was announced.

Chinese assessments examined by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute identify several ways AI could weaken nuclear deterrence, including improved detection, tracking and targeting, cyber vulnerabilities and compressed decision-making during a confrontation.

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The institute's February study, examining nuclear postures and AI systems, found that Chinese specialists were concerned about destabilising consequences even while their country pursued military applications of the technology.

Advanced analysis of satellite imagery, communications signals and other intelligence could improve efforts to track mobile missile launchers. Integrating those findings with precision weapons might place assets previously considered difficult to locate at greater risk.

However, identifying a suspected launcher is not equivalent to reliably destroying it. Deception, mobility, hardened facilities, dispersed deployments and limitations in intelligence collection remain significant obstacles to any attempt at a disarming attack.

A successful first strike would also have to account for nuclear forces at sea and the resilience of communications linking political leaders with military commanders.

Strategic analysts distinguish between an adversary's capacity to threaten individual nuclear facilities and its ability to eliminate a country's retaliatory capability. The latter requires much more extensive intelligence and operational certainty.

China maintains a policy of not using nuclear weapons first. Its government says the arsenal is intended for self-defence and that nuclear capabilities are maintained at the minimum level required for national security.

The Pentagon has assessed that China's warhead inventory was in the low 600s through 2024 and projected that it could exceed 1,000 by 2030. Such estimates remain separate from assessments of the actual vulnerability of those weapons.

Trump on Friday questioned China's nuclear expansion, saying Beijing was building up its forces rapidly. Chinese officials have rejected suggestions that their country is pursuing a nuclear arms race.

Security researchers also identify risks unrelated to targeting. AI-assisted cyber operations could disrupt warning systems or create uncertainty over whether an attack was authorised, accidental or generated by a malfunctioning autonomous platform.

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Tianjiao Jiang of Fudan University has proposed prohibiting AI systems from independently deciding to use nuclear weapons or launching autonomous attacks against nuclear command, control and communications networks.

Melanie Sisson of the Brookings Institution has argued that decisions to initiate AI-enabled attacks on another country's nuclear command systems should remain exclusively under human authority.

Their proposals envisage clearer communication between the two governments when autonomous technologies behave unexpectedly, including arrangements for reporting dangerous incidents.

The concerns extend beyond deliberate military action. A faulty algorithm, corrupted data or misleading intelligence assessment could encourage leaders to treat ambiguous events as evidence of an impending attack.

China and the United States affirmed in November 2024 that decisions to use nuclear weapons should remain under human control. Translating that principle into operational restrictions remains a separate challenge.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said in its November assessment that the People's Liberation Army was pursuing computing capabilities to support AI-enabled weapons, surveillance, command systems and military logistics.