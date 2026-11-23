MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Italy's Webuild has secured control of specialist construction group Trevi after its tender offer closed, with provisional results showing a 90.568% holding that sets up the purchase of remaining shares and a stock market delisting.

The Milan-based infrastructure builder said shareholders tendered 28,358,826 Trevi shares by the November 20 deadline, representing 43.244% of the target's capital. Including shares held before the bid and purchases made separately during the offer period, Webuild expects to own 59,393,095 shares, subject to confirmation of the results.

The offer price is €5.165 per share, valuing the shares tendered at approximately €146.47 million. Payment to shareholders who accepted the offer is scheduled for November 27, while Webuild expects to publish the definitive results by November 26. The acceptance period has ended and will not reopen.

The provisional outcome puts Webuild above the 90% ownership threshold under Italian takeover rules. Because it does not intend to restore sufficient shares to public trading, the company plans a procedure to acquire outstanding Trevi stock. Borsa Italiana would subsequently arrange the suspension or delisting of the shares from Euronext Milan.

The shares submitted during the tender period represented 66.101% of the stock covered by the offer. The total ownership calculation also reflects Webuild's market purchases while the offer remained open, rather than acceptances alone. The company has said the remaining minority shareholders will receive consideration determined under Italian securities legislation through the compulsory acquisition process. That process will begin after the scheduled payment date, with its timetable subject to arrangements between the company and the Italian market authorities.

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The transaction also appears set to defeat a rival share-exchange proposal from Italian foundations contractor I. CO. P. Webuild said its offer would prevail under the applicable rules if the provisional figures are confirmed. The competing proposal had offered Trevi investors shares rather than an entirely cash payment, making the terms of the two bids materially different.

Italy's competition authority cleared Webuild's acquisition before the offer expired. Pietro Salini, Webuild's chief executive, said on November 19 that the clearance and the company's attainment of majority ownership marked a significant step in its industrial plan for Trevi. At that stage, Webuild put its holding at 52.53%.

The acquisition gives Webuild control of a company specialising in foundations, ground engineering and equipment used to build complex infrastructure. Trevi operates through its foundation engineering business and Soilmec, which manufactures machinery for specialist construction work. These activities complement Webuild's railway, metro, dam and other major civil engineering projects.

Webuild intends to retain Trevi's name, engineering expertise and Italian headquarters while extending the smaller group's access to international contracts. The companies already collaborate on projects including Rome's Metro Line C and the Rogun Dam, giving them an existing operational relationship alongside their new ownership structure.

Management has identified potential annual earnings synergies of €80 million to €90 million once integration reaches its intended scale. Those estimates, announced when Webuild launched its bid, remain forecasts rather than achieved savings. The group expects benefits from bringing specialist work inside its organisation, procurement efficiencies and additional opportunities to bid jointly for large projects.

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Webuild originally announced a voluntary cash offer in July at €4.50 per share, competing with the proposed ICOP transaction. It subsequently increased its price to €5.165. Purchases that pushed its ownership above the statutory threshold led to the offer being classified as mandatory on October 30, removing the original conditions attached to the bid.

The company said financing for the acquisition is covered by a committed facility. Its proposed integration gives Trevi access to Webuild's substantial order book, although any expansion of activity and employment will depend on the award and execution of contracts rather than the change in ownership alone.

Trevi recorded an order backlog of €748 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €86 million for 2025, according to figures presented with the original offer. Its net financial debt stood at €187 million at that year's end. Webuild reported a €54 billion backlog at the end of June 2026.

The figures released after the acceptance deadline show 27,756,589 shares purchased outside the offer through financial adviser Intermonte, alongside 3,277,680 shares already owned before July 29. Intesa Sanpaolo coordinated the collection of acceptances, while the procedure for acquiring the remaining stock is to be agreed with market regulator Consob and Borsa Italiana.