MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Palo Alto Networks is negotiating a possible takeover of Israeli cybersecurity startup Terra Security in a transaction that could exceed $500 million, extending its pursuit of artificial intelligence technologies for corporate defence.

The proposed acquisition, disclosed on Sunday, remains under discussion, with no definitive agreement or confirmed purchase price announced. The companies have not publicly established a timetable for completing a transaction. Any agreement would add technology that uses autonomous AI agents to simulate cyberattacks and identify weaknesses before attackers exploit them.

Terra develops a continuous penetration-testing platform that examines applications, cloud infrastructure, internal networks and AI systems. Its software deploys specialised agents to investigate potential entry points, construct attack scenarios and assess whether identified vulnerabilities are exploitable. Human security specialists supervise sensitive testing activities, providing oversight intended to protect customers' operating systems.

The approach differs from conventional penetration testing, which typically involves specialists conducting assessments at designated intervals. Terra aims to repeat evaluations as companies update software, expand networks and introduce new services, allowing security teams to review changing exposure without commissioning separate exercises for every substantial change.

The startup was founded in 2024 by chief executive Shahar Peled and chief technology officer Gal Malachi. It operates in Israel and the United States and has disclosed $38 million in financing, including an $8 million seed round and a $30 million Series A investment announced in September 2025.

Felicis led the Series A financing, with participation from Dell Technologies Capital, SVCI and existing investors including SYN Ventures, LAMA Partners and Underscore VC. The potential takeover price would represent a substantial premium to the capital Terra has raised, although its financial performance and any proposed acquisition terms have not been publicly disclosed.

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Palo Alto already operates in the same market. In September, its Unit 42 security division introduced Continuous Frontier AI Defense, a service designed to uncover, validate and help remedy enterprise vulnerabilities through AI-assisted offensive testing. The service incorporates advanced models from Anthropic and OpenAI alongside human security expertise.

A Terra acquisition could therefore strengthen an existing product capability rather than introduce Palo Alto to an entirely new security category. Whether Terra's platform would remain separately available, become integrated into Unit 42 offerings or support other products is unknown because no transaction terms have been released.

The discussions also coincide with Palo Alto's negotiations involving two other Israeli cybersecurity startups, Beacon Security and Clutch Security. Clutch specialises in protecting the credentials and permissions used by autonomous AI agents, while Beacon develops technology to support the detection, investigation and response to cyber threats. Those prospective transactions remain distinct from the Terra negotiations.

Palo Alto has pursued a broader acquisition programme under chief executive Nikesh Arora. Its completed purchases this year include identity security provider CyberArk, endpoint security company Koi Security and observability specialist Chronosphere. The businesses address different aspects of enterprise security, reflecting the company's effort to combine capabilities across its platforms.

On 18 November, Palo Alto announced an agreement to acquire Applied Compute in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion, subject to adjustments. The proposed purchase would bring technology for adapting and running open-weight AI models within enterprises. Unlike the reported Terra discussions, the Applied Compute transaction has been formally announced, although completion remains subject to applicable conditions.

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The company also raised its annual revenue forecast alongside its fiscal first-quarter results, pointing to demand for cybersecurity products as organisations expand their use of AI. The acquisition programme places additional emphasis on the company's ability to integrate specialist teams and technologies while maintaining consistent security services for customers.

Terra has continued developing its platform independently. During 2026, it extended penetration testing to network infrastructure, complementing its coverage of web applications and AI systems. Its platform also provides remediation guidance and tools intended to help security teams distinguish vulnerabilities that can be exploited from findings that present less immediate danger.

Terra has also introduced a collaboration environment called TORCH, which combines autonomous investigation with expert-directed testing. The system is designed to coordinate vulnerability discovery, controlled exploitation and reporting while allowing authorised personnel to set strict operational boundaries for testing.

The company describes its testing model as human-supervised rather than entirely autonomous. Security professionals retain responsibility for judgement and control over potentially disruptive operations, an important consideration when simulated attacks involve live production environments and sensitive corporate assets.