MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Shares in India briefly erased their losses for 2026 on Monday as record foreign investment lifted benchmark indices at the opening, before profit-taking in banks and other heavyweight stocks reversed the advance.

The Nifty 50 climbed to 25,992.60 during early trading, extending a four-week rally that has made Mumbai one of Asia's strongest-performing equity markets this month. The Sensex also opened higher, supported by foreign portfolio inflows and falling crude oil prices.

The gains proved short-lived. By 10.16am local time, the Nifty had dropped 0.65% to 25,636, while the Sensex declined 0.61% to 83,417.69. Both indices had risen approximately 0.8% shortly after trading began.

The reversal underscored volatility accompanying a sharp recovery fuelled partly by investors withdrawing from expensive artificial intelligence-linked shares elsewhere in Asia and redirecting capital towards financial institutions and other businesses listed in Mumbai.

Foreign portfolio investors have purchased approximately $13 billion of shares during November, a record monthly inflow, reducing their net sales for the year to about $18.4 billion. The change follows sustained withdrawals that had depressed market valuations and the rupee.

Provisional exchange figures showed overseas investors bought shares worth 10,308 crore rupees on Friday alone, while domestic institutions sold approximately 4,860 crore rupees, illustrating the shift in demand.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 and BSE's Sensex entered Monday after four consecutive weeks of gains. By the previous close, the Nifty had risen nearly 12% during November, while the Sensex had advanced by more than 12%, substantially outperforming several regional benchmarks.

Banks had been central to that recovery. Over the preceding four weeks, the banking index advanced 19.1%, while the private banking index gained 18.8%, reflecting stronger investor appetite for large financial companies and improving expectations for corporate earnings.

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Those stocks led Monday's pullback. Banking and private banking indices each lost 1.9% during morning trading, while the broader financial services index fell 1.3%. Shares in state-controlled lenders declined 2.4%, following substantial gains during the preceding month.

The selling spread beyond lenders. Fourteen of the 16 principal sector indices declined, while mid-cap and small-cap benchmarks each fell approximately 0.6%. Metals dropped 2.4%, reflecting weaker international metal prices and the strength of the US dollar.

The early advance nevertheless highlighted a pronounced change in international investment patterns. Global funds have reduced exposure to technology companies whose valuations depend heavily on expectations of large profits from artificial intelligence infrastructure and software.

India's major listed companies have comparatively limited direct exposure to that investment theme. Its benchmark indices are more heavily represented by banks, consumer businesses and industrial groups, offering international investors an alternative to technology-heavy markets.

The contrast has become particularly visible this month. While Mumbai equities recorded double-digit advances, MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan weakened amid pressure on technology shares. The regional index fell another 1% on Monday morning.

Lower crude oil prices have provided an additional incentive for investors. As a major importer of petroleum, India benefits from reduced energy costs, which can ease pressure on inflation, corporate expenses and its external payments position.

The rupee has also strengthened alongside the return of portfolio money. It finished Friday at approximately 92.67 against the US dollar, after advancing throughout the preceding week as foreign banks sold dollars on behalf of institutional clients.

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The currency's recovery is significant because foreign investors consider exchange-rate movements alongside local share prices. A stronger rupee can improve returns measured in dollars, although currency volatility can also rapidly change the attractiveness of overseas investments.

Corporate earnings have supported the changing sentiment. Large private lenders have attracted attention as investors reassess expectations for loan growth, profitability and credit demand, helping broaden the market's advance beyond a small group of shares.

The speed of the rally has nevertheless prompted caution. Hitesh Tailor, research analyst at Choice Broking, warned that elevated momentum readings could produce bouts of profit-taking or consolidation after the sustained rise in benchmark indices.

Individual company developments added pressure during Monday's trading. Tata Steel shares fell 5.5%, while APL Apollo Tubes dropped 14.9%, following an announcement involving changes to their businesses and ownership arrangements.

Tata Steel said it would acquire an initial 26.38% stake in APL Apollo for approximately $1.67 billion as part of an expansion of its downstream steel operations. The companies had also agreed on a transaction involving Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated steel business.