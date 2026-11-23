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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

European natural gas prices surged on Monday as forecasts of unusually cold weather threatened to accelerate withdrawals from already depleted storage facilities, intensifying pressure on a market constrained by disruptions to Middle Eastern exports.

Benchmark Dutch gas futures jumped as much as 8.6% to €96.075 per megawatt-hour, their biggest intraday advance in more than a week. The increase put prices on course for a third consecutive trading session of gains as Europe approached the period of strongest winter heating demand.

Forecasts from Atmospheric G2 indicated temperatures across northwestern Europe could fall between 3C and 5C below the 30-year average this week. Conditions at the beginning of December could be colder still, with temperatures projected at 5C to 8C below normal.

The expected drop matters because heating demand rises sharply when temperatures fall. Gas consumption could increase further if weaker wind generation forces electricity producers to operate more gas-fired power stations. MetDesk identified a risk of reduced winds around Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands during the first half of the week.

Storage figures underline the market's vulnerability. Gas Infrastructure Europe recorded European Union facilities at 68.98% of capacity on November 22, containing approximately 781 terawatt-hours of gas. Inventories were already declining as the heating season gathered momentum, leaving less fuel available to absorb a prolonged cold spell.

The position varies considerably across member states. Germany's storage facilities were 56.54% full, while those in the Netherlands stood at 59.09%. Italy held considerably larger reserves relative to capacity, at 85.37%, and Poland's facilities were 95.15% full. Those differences affect how individual markets respond to stronger consumption and interruptions in imports.

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European inventories are substantially below customary seasonal levels after difficulties replenishing supplies during the warmer months. The disruptions have coincided with fighting involving the United States and Iran, which has restricted liquefied natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf and complicated the movement of specialised tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although crude oil movements from the Gulf have recovered to some extent, LNG shipments remain constrained. Transporting liquefied gas requires dedicated carriers and specialised handling, limiting the flexibility available to exporters when shipping routes become hazardous or operations are interrupted.

Colder conditions across parts of Asia could add to the competition for available LNG cargoes. Japan, South Korea and areas of eastern and southern China face below-normal temperatures this week, although forecasts suggest milder conditions could return in some locations before December.

The global competition is significant for Europe because cargoes can be redirected between destinations according to prices, shipping costs and contractual commitments. Higher European benchmark prices can help attract shipments, but they also raise procurement costs for importers and eventually affect energy bills for businesses and households.

A market assessment covering the week ending November 22 showed LNG arrivals into the European Union declining by 2.89% from the preceding week. Deliveries to France, Germany and the Netherlands fell, while Italy recorded an increase. Pipeline deliveries from Norway also declined on several major routes, adding to concerns about the near-term supply balance.

The European Central Bank has separately warned about the inflation implications of expensive energy. Executive Board member Álvaro Santos Pereira said on Friday that low reserves in parts of northern Europe could create storage difficulties and put pressure on electricity prices if the winter proves cold.

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An analysis published by the US Federal Reserve on November 20 examined how Europe could manage the 2026-27 winter under alternative assumptions about weather and imports. Its scenarios illustrated the sensitivity of end-of-season stocks to stronger consumption or reduced LNG availability rather than predicting a single outcome.

Energy analysts have stressed that the outlook depends on both temperatures and shipping flows. Goldman Sachs has estimated that persistent restrictions on Persian Gulf exports could require substantially higher peak-winter prices to curb global demand, while a recovery in shipments could ease pressure on European buyers.

The Federal Reserve analysis also noted that Norway has replaced Russia as the European Union's largest external gas supplier. That shift has increased the importance of Norwegian pipeline flows alongside LNG imports, particularly when available storage cannot readily offset unexpected temporary interruptions to deliveries.

Gas Infrastructure Europe's latest breakdown also showed French storage at 73.16%, Austrian storage at 62.8% and Czech facilities at 68.78%, illustrating the uneven distribution of reserves across the continent as withdrawals continue.