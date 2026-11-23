MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Google has built an isolated imitation of the internet to test artificial intelligence agents operating its Chrome browser, allowing researchers to examine dangerous behaviour without exposing real websites or users to harm.

The system, called Mirror Dimension, contains thousands of simulated websites and recreates everyday online activities, including shopping, social networking and financial account management. Google disclosed details on 19 November, describing the project as a controlled environment for assessing the safety and reliability of AI assistants that navigate websites and carry out tasks for users.

Developed by Chrome's AI security team, the platform supports testing of the browser's auto browse feature, which uses AI to undertake multistep online activities. Engineers can direct agents through realistic tasks while introducing malicious instructions, measuring whether the software follows authorised requests or becomes vulnerable to manipulation.

The central security concern is prompt injection, an attack in which instructions concealed in a webpage or another source attempt to override a user's original request. Such instructions can be embedded in visible content, images, accessibility labels or information exchanged with browser tools. A browsing agent that follows them could perform actions its user never authorised.

Google says its environment allows researchers to place these attacks at different stages of a task and examine how an agent responds. Its automated testing pipeline generates more than 1,000 candidate tests daily per security engineer, over 30 times the number the company estimates an individual could develop manually.

Unlike conventional test websites, Mirror Dimension preserves the appearance of ordinary browsing addresses. An agent can attempt to visit a familiar website, but an interception system redirects the request to a locally generated equivalent. The browser therefore interacts with simulated pages rather than contacting the public internet.

See also Microsoft restores services gradually but gives no recovery deadline

The arrangement is designed partly to prevent what researchers call evaluation awareness, when an AI model recognises that it is undergoing a test and changes its behaviour. Google found that unusual test addresses and conspicuous parameters could alert agents to the artificial setting, reducing the usefulness of the results.

The system uses a headless Chrome browser inside a gVisor security sandbox. To make encrypted connections function within that controlled environment, Google's engineers installed a custom certificate authority and configured a proxy to issue certificates accepted by the isolated browser. These arrangements depend on administrative access to the sandbox and do not represent a bypass available to ordinary external attackers.

Aaron Selya and Charles Qian, software engineers on Google's Chrome AI security team, outlined the architecture in a technical account. They said live websites are unsuitable for extensive repeatable evaluations because online content changes and automated actions can have unintended effects. Each simulated test can instead begin from an identical starting state.

The synthetic websites also need to behave like functioning services, rather than static mock-ups. Google has developed a separate group of AI development agents to create them. One agent prepares specifications, another writes website code, and others inspect the resulting application for faults and shortcomings.

These checks cover navigation, form validation, accessibility information and the appearance of pages across different screen sizes. The development agents use Chrome DevTools to inspect rendered pages, click controls and complete workflows, helping researchers reproduce the complexity of typical browsing sessions.

Google's examples include online retail checkouts with shopping baskets and discount codes, local service marketplaces, recipe websites and social media feeds. The broader simulated environment also includes banking-style dashboards, offering opportunities to evaluate interactions with interfaces resembling sensitive online services without handling actual customer transactions.

See also Apollo economist finds no broad corporate AI payoff

Charles Qian said the range of possible interactions was difficult to anticipate because agents do not operate from a fixed sequence of programmed steps. He said the tests had shown agents becoming more discerning about information needed for tasks and when they should seek confirmation from users.

Doug Turner, Google's director of engineering, said the company wanted other internal teams to use the controlled environment and hoped the approach would inform outside researchers. Google has not published comparative success rates demonstrating how much Mirror Dimension improves the browsing agents' real-world performance.

The technical account also describes a change to attack delivery. Researchers initially placed test identifiers in website addresses, but agents sometimes detected them. The team now uses specially configured HTTP headers to select malicious content while keeping the visible page address unchanged during each individual controlled security evaluation session.