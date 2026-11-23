MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Artificial intelligence models that accurately predict brain activity may process images through mechanisms unlike those used by biological vision, a York University study has found, challenging a key assumption in neuroscience research.

The findings, published in Nature Machine Intelligence, show that matching the responses of visual neurons does not necessarily mean an artificial neural network has learned to recognise objects as the brain does. Researchers identified a mismatch by testing whether predictions worked in both directions, rather than relying only on a model's ability to reproduce recorded neural activity.

The Toronto university's researchers found that information within artificial networks could predict responses from neurons in primate visual systems reasonably well. However, activity recorded from those neurons could not explain many internal features of the networks with comparable accuracy.

That imbalance was not observed in the same way when neuronal responses from different biological brains were compared, suggesting that the discrepancy reflected something more substantial than ordinary variation between neural recordings.

Such tests address a limitation of conventional comparisons: a system may reproduce an observed signal while encoding additional information that the recorded cells do not account for, leaving its apparent biological similarity overstated.

Kohitij Kar, an assistant professor at York University and the study's senior author, said artificial intelligence systems had often been regarded as brain-like because their activity could be used to predict responses in areas involved in object recognition.

“Until now, scientists mostly tested this in one direction. They asked whether AI models can predict brain activity,” Kar said.

The researchers introduced a measure called reverse predictivity, designed to test the opposite relationship. If a model's internal representations closely resembled those of the brain, they reasoned, recordings of neural activity should also provide meaningful predictions of the model's internal responses.

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The work was conducted by Kar and Sabine Muzellec, a York postdoctoral fellow associated with the university's Connected Minds programme. Their analysis examined artificial neural networks commonly used to simulate aspects of visual recognition and compared their representations with recorded biological responses.

The experiments used 1,320 natural or realistically synthesised images depicting 10 familiar subjects, including animals, vehicles, furniture, fruit and faces. The subjects appeared against varied backgrounds, including indoor settings and outdoor scenes.

Another 300 images presented the same subjects as outlines, drawings, simplified depictions and artistic variations. This allowed the researchers to examine how visual representations responded when an object's appearance changed while its identity remained recognisable.

Kar said the results indicated that artificial systems could solve visual problems partly through internal strategies that brains might not use. He also said components of models showing stronger alignment with neural activity were better at predicting actual human behaviour.

The distinction matters because researchers increasingly use artificial neural networks not only for image recognition but also as computational explanations of how perception operates. A model that produces convincing neural predictions without matching biological mechanisms may offer an incomplete account of the processes under investigation.

Muzellec said the findings challenged assumptions about the similarity of existing models to primate brains and provided researchers with a diagnostic measure for examining those claims more rigorously.

The results do not establish that artificial intelligence is incapable of modelling biological vision. Rather, they indicate that a commonly used performance measure, considered on its own, cannot determine whether the model and the brain rely on equivalent internal representations.

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The research also has implications for experiments involving human behaviour and neurological conditions. Kar said more dependable models of typical visual processing were important for York's research programme examining autism, where comparisons with established patterns of perception can inform scientific investigations.

The researchers did not claim that their findings demonstrated a clinical application or treatment. Their immediate contribution is a testing approach intended to distinguish useful biological similarities from artificial features that do not have a clear neural counterpart.

Related modelling techniques are employed to investigate hearing, language and movement, although the visual study does not establish whether equivalent mismatches occur in those areas. Applying comparable tests would require evidence from the relevant neural systems.

Kar holds the Canada Research Chair in Visual Neuroscience and is affiliated with York's Centre for Vision Research and Centre for Integrative and Applied Neuroscience.

The authors have also released a publicly available testing toolkit intended to help developers assess the correspondence between network features and neural recordings.