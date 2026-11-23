MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Meta's chief artificial intelligence officer Alexandr Wang has warned that humanity could struggle to retain control of machines vastly more capable than people, urging developers to reconsider how they pursue superintelligence.

Wang said in a statement published on Sunday that unchecked systems capable of repeatedly improving their own intelligence could undermine human oversight. He described a hypothetical artificial intelligence 1,000 times smarter and more capable than humans across every field, rather than claiming such technology already exists.

“It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement,” Wang wrote. He questioned whether people could maintain authority over systems operating at such an extreme level of capability.

The warning came as Wang argued that breakthroughs in mathematical problem-solving could signal a decisive acceleration in AI development. He linked his assessment to claims surrounding a proof of the Riemann hypothesis, a longstanding mathematical problem, although the significance of that work for artificial general intelligence remains subject to independent scientific scrutiny.

Wang, who leads Meta Superintelligence Labs, said the coming year could be consequential for decisions about the technology's direction. His assessment was a forecast, not evidence that machines already possess intelligence thousands of times greater than human capabilities.

He urged the industry to move beyond treating ever more powerful AI as an inevitable destination requiring only technical safeguards. Developers should instead consider whether the systems they create strengthen people's freedom to make decisions, he argued.

“We should not accept handing over society to AI,” Wang wrote, calling for systems that expand people's agency and capabilities. He suggested the industry might need to depart substantially from its prevailing development practices to achieve that objective.

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A central concern is recursive self-improvement, whereby advanced systems undertake their own research and modify subsequent generations of AI. Such processes could accelerate development beyond the pace at which human experts can evaluate capabilities, understand decisions or intervene when failures arise.

Wang predicted that sufficiently capable models could automate substantial portions of AI research and contribute to advances in biology, economics and weapons development. Those possibilities, he said, make work on safety, security and alignment particularly urgent. Alignment refers to efforts to ensure that AI systems act consistently with human objectives and instructions.

His comments also distinguish technological capability from control. A system able to outperform specialists at complex tasks would not automatically have authority over institutions or infrastructure. The danger he identified concerns deployment choices that allow increasingly autonomous systems to operate without meaningful constraints.

Meta has already outlined its approach to such risks. An August statement on the company's strategy argued that concentrating advanced AI within one organisation could produce dangerous imbalances of power. It instead advocated giving individuals access to personal AI agents, with competing systems providing checks on one another.

That strategy also acknowledged a dilemma: companies allowing AI to improve itself could progress faster than rivals imposing stricter limits. Meta proposed monitoring systems' objectives and adjusting development when harmful behaviour emerges, while directing most available computing capacity towards people's goals.

Whether competition between AI systems would provide reliable safeguards remains unresolved. The 2026 International AI Safety Report found that existing systems demonstrated some capabilities relevant to loss-of-control concerns but not at levels sufficient to cause such an outcome. Its assessment described the probability and timing of more severe risks as highly uncertain.

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The warning does not establish a measurable threshold at which human control would fail. Intelligence is not represented by a single universally accepted scale, making comparisons such as 1,000 times human ability illustrative rather than a verified measurement of any existing or imminent system.

The debate has sharpened as developers give AI agents greater scope to use software tools, execute tasks and interact with online services. These abilities create practical questions about permissions, accountability and the effectiveness of human supervision, even without superintelligent machines.

Wang's intervention comes from within a company investing heavily in developing more capable models and consumer AI tools. His position places responsibility for governing these technologies not only on public authorities but also on the laboratories designing and deploying them.

He also pointed to limits outside raw computational reasoning, including specialised knowledge, experimental processes and engineering systems. Those constraints, he argued, explain why performance on difficult mathematics does not translate immediately into equivalent achievements throughout science and industry.