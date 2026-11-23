Taiwan Enforces Wider Short-Selling Curbs After Market Rout Arabian Post
The Financial Supervisory Commission barred investors from selling shares short below their previous trading day's closing price, regardless of how far individual stocks had fallen. The measure, announced on Saturday and effective from November 23, covers margin short sales and transactions involving borrowed shares. It is a restriction on short-selling prices, rather than a complete prohibition on all short sales. The policy applies across eligible shares rather than only to those registering the sharpest daily falls, broadening its immediate reach.
The regulator also increased the minimum collateral requirement for short sellers to 150 per cent from 130 per cent, making bearish positions more expensive to maintain. The measures followed substantial losses in technology shares and a series of earlier interventions that failed to halt the market's slide.
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