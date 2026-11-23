MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Taiwan tightened restrictions on short selling across its stock market on Monday, seeking to contain a sharp sell-off driven by mounting concerns over the global artificial intelligence industry.

The Financial Supervisory Commission barred investors from selling shares short below their previous trading day's closing price, regardless of how far individual stocks had fallen. The measure, announced on Saturday and effective from November 23, covers margin short sales and transactions involving borrowed shares. It is a restriction on short-selling prices, rather than a complete prohibition on all short sales. The policy applies across eligible shares rather than only to those registering the sharpest daily falls, broadening its immediate reach.

The regulator also increased the minimum collateral requirement for short sellers to 150 per cent from 130 per cent, making bearish positions more expensive to maintain. The measures followed substantial losses in technology shares and a series of earlier interventions that failed to halt the market's slide.

<p>Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index opened Monday down 133.81 points at 35,899.48, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, suggesting that the additional safeguards had not immediately eliminated selling pressure. Turnover at the opening stood at NT$25.26 billion, equivalent to approximately US$766 million.</p> <p>The index had plunged 2,393.60 points, or 6.23 per cent, on Friday to close at 36,033.29, its lowest closing level in nearly seven months. That represented the third-largest single-session points decline in the exchange's history, intensifying pressure on financial authorities to protect orderly trading.</p> <p>From an intraday peak of 49,968.92 on October 6, the benchmark had lost 28.48 per cent by Friday's intraday low of 35,738.68. The reversal reflected investors' growing doubts about valuations and earnings prospects in the artificial intelligence supply chain, an important source of demand for Taiwanese semiconductor and technology businesses.</p> See also Singapore outlines three AI initiatives for financial services <p>The new restrictions followed a meeting on Saturday between Premier Cho Jung-tai and senior economic and financial officials. Cho instructed agencies to prepare additional steps to stabilise markets, while the finance authorities maintained that the sell-off largely reflected international conditions rather than structural weakness in Taiwan's economy.</p> <p>The commission suspended acceptance of applications from securities firms seeking to list new put warrants on the Taiwan Stock Exchange or the Taipei Exchange, which operates the over-the-counter market. Put warrants can gain value when underlying share prices decline, providing another way for investors to take bearish positions.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Financial institutions and other lenders were also urged to suspend securities lending, recall shares already lent where possible, and avoid renewing loans as they expired. The regulator encouraged listed companies to repurchase their shares, another measure intended to provide demand during periods of market stress.</p> <p>The curbs strengthen rules introduced on November 19, when the commission barred short sales below the previous closing price only for securities that had fallen at least 3.5 per cent in the preceding session. Those restrictions replaced a higher threshold and were accompanied by tighter limits on intraday short-selling orders involving borrowed stock.</p> <p>Under that earlier package, the daily ceiling on such orders was reduced to 1 per cent of a security's average trading volume over the preceding 30 sessions, down from 3 per cent. Certain market-making and hedging transactions were exempt, allowing intermediaries to continue activities considered necessary for market functioning.</p> <p>Taiwan's NT$500 billion National Financial Stabilization Fund has been authorised to intervene since November 6. Its management committee said it had entered the market to support equities, putting public resources alongside regulatory restrictions as authorities sought to counter disorderly price movements.</p> See also China tipped to dominate AI models by 2030 <p>The Ministry of Finance said Taiwan's market decline broadly mirrored losses overseas. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said demand for investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure remained strong, and maintained that the fundamentals of the semiconductor and technology sectors were sound despite the market turbulence.</p> <p>Official figures cited by the government showed semiconductor manufacturers' revenue rising 63.6 per cent year on year in October, while computer and peripheral equipment suppliers recorded a 75.6 per cent increase. Those figures highlighted the difference between companies' reported sales performance and the sharp reassessment of equity valuations.</p> <p>The commission said it would continue monitoring overseas financial developments and domestic trading conditions, with adjustments to its stabilisation measures dependent on changes in market conditions. Before the latest tightening, 39 listed companies had buyback programmes under way as of November 18, with a combined maximum planned value of about NT$27.4 billion.</p> <h2></h2>