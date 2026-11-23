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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Energy has agreed to acquire Malaysia's Wasco Berhad engineering and fabrication operations at an enterprise value of $210 million, expanding its manufacturing capacity and offshore energy capabilities internationally.

The conditional agreement, signed on 20 November and announced on Monday, covers Wasco's engineering, fabrication and process engineering division. Completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2027, subject to approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Wasco's filing with Bursa Malaysia specifies a cash consideration of $192.825 million, equivalent to approximately 782.2 million ringgit, against an enterprise valuation of $210 million. Enterprise value differs from the cash consideration payable.

The acquisition includes Wasco Engineering Group Limited, owned through Wasco Energy Limited, and Wasco Process Engineering Sdn Bhd, together with its subsidiary Peakvest Sdn Bhd. NMDC Energy is seeking to extend its activities beyond conventional shallow-water offshore construction into floating production infrastructure and specialised modular fabrication.

The Malaysian group said the divestment follows a review of its portfolio and capital allocation priorities, weighing the immediate value of a sale against returns from retaining the division. It intends to direct much of the cash towards businesses and assets capable of providing recurring income rather than maintain the same mix of engineering and fabrication activities.

The proposed combination would give the Abu Dhabi company access to more than 500,000 square metres of fabrication facilities across Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. These include a yard exceeding 380,000 square metres in Batam, Indonesia, a 25,000-square-metre facility at Jebel Ali in Dubai and a 110,000-square-metre process equipment yard in Malaysia.

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NMDC Energy said the additional facilities would increase flexibility in distributing fabrication work between locations and support bids for more complex engineering, procurement and construction contracts. The acquired operations also bring engineering centres in Southeast Asia and relationships with international energy operators, contractors and equipment manufacturers.

The expansion is intended to support floating production, storage and offloading vessels, mobile offshore production units and modular systems used in liquefied natural gas facilities, power installations and data centres. Electrical equipment enclosures, commonly known as e-houses, are another area where the businesses have complementary capabilities.

Yasser Zaghloul, group chief executive of NMDC Group, the parent of NMDC Energy, said the transaction would add engineering expertise, modular fabrication capacity and an enlarged international operating presence. NMDC Energy expects these assets to provide opportunities across conventional energy, renewables and industrial infrastructure, although the transaction's effect on future earnings has not been quantified.

For Wasco, the sale forms part of a restructuring intended to release capital from its engineering and fabrication division. The company expects to record a gain of about 340.3 million ringgit, after accounting for the business's carrying value, currency translation adjustments and estimated transaction costs.

Wasco has proposed an indicative special dividend of 30 sen per share, conditional on the disposal being completed. The proposed distribution would use about 232.3 million ringgit of the proceeds, while approximately 474.9 million ringgit has been earmarked for potential acquisitions of businesses and assets over 36 months.

A further 50 million ringgit is allocated to working capital over 24 months and 25 million ringgit to transaction expenses. Wasco said its remaining operations would continue to include pipeline services, while its separately listed bioenergy business, Wasco Greenergy, would pursue its own development plans.

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Gian Carlo Maccagno, Wasco's managing director and group chief executive, said the company would work with NMDC Energy to preserve continuity for employees, customers and projects during the transition. The engineering and fabrication division will continue operating normally pending completion.

The disposal group generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 171.6 million ringgit in 2025 and profit after tax of 94.3 million ringgit. Wasco said the cash consideration implied a price-to-earnings multiple of 8.3 times, while the enterprise valuation represented approximately five times annual operating earnings before depreciation and amortisation.

The proposed sale price represents a higher valuation multiple than Wasco's own quoted trading multiples at the assessment date, the company stated. It identified corresponding multiples of 3.4 times earnings and 2.6 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for its listed shares.

The conditions include approval by Wasco shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting and a waiver linked to its Malaysian process engineering unit's manufacturing licence, alongside other necessary consents. Wasco has not yet announced the final special dividend entitlement date.

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