MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Oil prices fluctuated on Monday as continuing crude shipments from the Persian Gulf countered concerns that attacks on tankers and energy facilities could intensify the Middle East conflict.

Brent futures traded below $93 a barrel after gaining 0.6 per cent on Friday, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hovered near $84. Brent was at $92.67, up 10 cents, or 0.11 per cent, at 0423 GMT, having earlier slipped to $91.57. The narrow movement reflected uncertainty over whether persistent attacks would materially restrict oil supplies.

Shipping security remained a central concern after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations recorded several incidents involving vessels near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. The monitoring agency said a tanker sailing out of the strait was struck by an unidentified projectile on Saturday, approximately 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. Another tanker was hit farther east, underscoring the continuing danger to commercial traffic.

On Sunday, the agency received a separate report involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. The reports highlighted risks to vessels using the waterway even as crude continued moving from Gulf terminals to international markets.

The latest hostilities extended beyond shipping. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed on Sunday to have attacked the Rabigh oil refinery on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast. The claim did not independently establish damage or disruption at the facility, which forms part of the Petro Rabigh refining and petrochemical complex.

Bahrain said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility on Saturday and caused a fire. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps separately claimed to have launched missiles and drones against United States military positions in Bahrain. The competing accounts illustrated the difficulty of establishing the intended targets and consequences of individual strikes while military operations continue.

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Despite the security incidents, stronger exports have eased some of the pressure that had driven crude prices higher earlier in the conflict. The International Energy Agency said in its November oil market report that global supply increased by 2.3 million barrels a day in October to 105.4 million barrels a day, supported by substantial Gulf exports despite attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure.

That recovery has altered the balance facing oil traders. Threats to shipping still create the possibility of delays, higher transport costs and sudden interruptions, but the continuation of export flows has limited the immediate effect on available crude. Price movements consequently reflect both the physical supply reaching buyers and the additional risk associated with moving cargoes through contested waters.

The IEA's assessment also points towards a global oil surplus during the fourth quarter as regional production and shipments recover. Its outlook suggests that increased supply could outpace consumption, reducing the scope for sustained price gains unless military action curtails deliveries. Such projections remain conditional on the security environment and the ability of exporters to maintain operations.

Oil benchmarks have nevertheless fallen sharply during November, reflecting the recovery in shipments and expectations of looser supply conditions. Brent has lost approximately one fifth of its value during the month, although abrupt changes in the intensity of attacks have periodically interrupted the decline. Friday's modest gain showed that concerns over potential disruptions remain capable of supporting prices.

The danger is particularly acute near Hormuz, where vessels serving producers across the Gulf pass close to areas affected by military activity. Attacks involving unidentified projectiles create uncertainty for shipowners and charterers, even when a vessel remains afloat and the wider route continues functioning. Operators must also assess potential damage, crew safety and the availability of insurance before committing ships to exposed passages.

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Attention is also turning to OPEC+, whose ministers are scheduled to meet on 29 November to consider production policy for 2027. Decisions by the producer alliance will be assessed alongside the pace of Gulf exports and the outlook for global inventories. Any change in production targets would take place against a market already adjusting to substantial swings in regional supply.

Saturday's maritime warnings placed the reported tanker strikes north and east of Khasab, on Oman's Musandam Peninsula. UKMTO identified the projectiles as unknown, leaving responsibility for those specific incidents unconfirmed. The agency's public advisories distinguish reported incidents from verified findings, and details about the vessels' identities, cargoes and subsequent movements were not fully established.