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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

China's Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has signed an $800 million (QR2.9 billion) contract with QatarEnergy to install subsea pipelines, power cables and umbilicals for the redevelopment of the Maydan Mahzam offshore oil field.

The agreement, disclosed in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing dated 21 November, covers more than 100 kilometres of underwater infrastructure and associated facilities. Its execution period is 66 months, with payments to be made monthly according to actual construction progress. The payment mechanism ties receipts to the work completed, rather than providing for the entire contract price at signing.

COOEC said it would undertake project management, detailed engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, offshore installation and pre-commissioning under the contract, formally designated EPIC2-MM Subsea Pipeline, Power Cables & Umbilicals, or MM-EPIC2.

The signing converts an earlier contract award into a formal agreement and establishes the commercial terms for a substantial component of QatarEnergy's programme to extend the operating life of Maydan Mahzam, one of its established offshore crude-producing assets.

The Chinese contractor had announced the award of the second engineering, procurement, construction and installation package in October, without disclosing its value at that stage. The reported total for the wider redevelopment has been estimated at $4 billion to $5 billion, although QatarEnergy has not specified an overall final contract value in the latest filing. The November filing supplies the contract amount, duration and payment arrangements.

COOEC said the agreement becomes effective following signature and official sealing by both parties. It described the project as an ordinary operating contract rather than an acquisition or investment in the oil field.

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The company cautioned that changes in the wider economic environment, government policies, unforeseen circumstances or events beyond its control could affect implementation. It said the financial contribution to its current-year results would depend on the outcome of its annual audit.

QatarEnergy's redevelopment is intended to upgrade production facilities and support operations at Maydan Mahzam over a longer period. The field's output includes crude oil and associated gas, requiring pipelines and connected offshore installations to handle production and transportation.

Under the project arrangement, the subsea package sits alongside a separate contract covering major offshore structures and modifications. Vietnam's PTSC Mechanical and Construction, working with Singapore's Seatrium, was selected for the first principal package.

Norway's Aker Solutions announced on 5 November that it had received a letter of award from PTSC Mechanical and Construction for detailed design work supporting that package. The assignment includes engineering for three major topsides, four jackets and connections to existing facilities.

Aker Solutions said its teams in Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai would perform the design work. The engineering award remained subject to a final contract, illustrating the different stages through which individual redevelopment packages move before execution.

The Maydan Mahzam field lies roughly 110 kilometres northeast of mainland Qatar. According to QatarEnergy's 2025 annual review, the field produces oil and associated gas that are directed to the Production Station 2 complex for separation.

Crude from the production station travels through an existing pipeline to the Halul terminal for storage and export. Associated gas is transported to Mesaieed for processing, making the reliability of offshore connections important to the field's continuing operation.

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QatarEnergy has identified facility and pipeline upgrades, together with drilling work, as elements of its field-life extension programme. Its annual review describes a plan for 45 new wells targeting several reservoirs, as well as a new wellhead jacket and major infrastructure improvements.

The new COOEC package concerns subsea infrastructure rather than drilling those wells. Power cables will provide electrical connections, while umbilicals are used to carry control signals and other services between offshore installations and subsea equipment.

COOEC is a listed offshore engineering company associated with China National Offshore Oil Corporation. It has expanded its contracting activity in Qatar through assignments covering oil-field infrastructure, including work on the Bul Hanine development.

The contractor said the Maydan Mahzam agreement would support its international operations and strengthen its position in Qatar. It did not provide a separate estimate of profit expected from the contract or specify a date for the start of offshore installation.

Its stock exchange disclosure stated that the transaction did not involve a related party and did not require separate approval by shareholders or the board under applicable listing rules. COOEC said it would continue making disclosures on project developments as required.