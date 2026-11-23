MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> LlamaIndex has released the open weights of OCRia-nano-1, a compact document-parsing system designed to extract text, tables and page layouts using ordinary computer processors rather than specialised graphics hardware.

The company announced the release on Monday, November 23, making the 8.1-million-parameter model pipeline available through Hugging Face for use with its open-source LiteParse software. The system targets organisations processing large volumes of reports, contracts, invoices and scanned documents without sending every file to a cloud-based artificial intelligence service.

LlamaIndex says the software processes a page in an average of 426 milliseconds on a single CPU core. Ninety per cent of pages in its tests were completed within 862 milliseconds, with the measurements covering the full parsing process rather than text recognition alone.

Tests conducted by the company showed throughput of 27.8 pages per second using 16 single-core workers, approximately twice that of LiteParse configured with the Tesseract optical character recognition engine. Those figures reflect specified testing conditions, and performance on individual machines and documents may differ.

The release also brings improvements in recovering document structure, an important requirement for software that needs to understand tables rather than merely recognise individual characters. On LlamaIndex's ParseBench-2 evaluation, the new combination scored 59.2 overall and 59.5 for tables.

Comparative results published by the company placed Indra at 55.1 overall, Marker at 52.5 and LiteParse with Tesseract at 48.7. Indra recorded slightly higher throughput, at 29.6 pages per second, showing that the new system does not lead every performance measure.

The evaluation was carried out using the company's benchmark and testing framework. Although its published methodology and model files allow developers to examine the findings, the comparative scores should not be treated as independent confirmation of performance across every document collection.

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OCRia-nano-1 consists of seven specialised models. Its text-recognition components detect lines, identify writing systems and read characters, while a separate component called LayoutNet reconstructs tables and determines how text blocks are arranged on each page.

The system first extracts any usable text embedded in a digital PDF. Optical character recognition is applied where text is absent or unreadable, including scanned pages and embedded images. The resulting information is combined with visual and positional signals to identify headings, lists, table cells and other structural elements.

Support extends beyond English-language documents. Separate recognition components handle Latin scripts, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, right-to-left writing including Arabic and Hebrew, and other writing systems. A routing model selects the appropriate recogniser and can account for pages containing more than one script.

The model was developed using a technique known as distillation, drawing training information from LlamaIndex's much larger OCRia-1 system. Its technical report says OCRia-nano-1 achieves roughly two-thirds of its teacher's ParseBench-2 score while using about one five-hundredth as many parameters.

The smaller system is intended for routine processing rather than the most demanding extraction work. LlamaIndex acknowledges that charts remain images instead of being converted into tables, while handwriting, heavily degraded scans and scanned mathematical notation are better handled by larger models.

Users can obtain the model files through LiteParse, which supports command-line workflows and programming interfaces. Outputs include Markdown, plain text and structured JSON containing text positions, allowing developers to connect extracted information with its location on the original page.

The distinction between open weights and unrestricted open-source licensing is significant. LlamaIndex has released the model under a modified Open RAIL-M licence, while the LiteParse software itself remains available under the separate Apache 2.0 licence.

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Research and personal use are permitted without charge. Commercial use is free only for organisations with annual revenue below $2 million and total funding below $2 million. Larger businesses require commercial licensing, as do competing document-parsing, recognition or extraction services regardless of size.

Developers can install the parser through Python and download the additional model files before processing documents. The model card puts the initial package, including its runtime, at approximately 60 to 75 megabytes. Because processing takes place entirely locally, documents need not be uploaded to an external service for recognition, although organisations remain responsible for securing stored files, managing access and checking extracted information before operational use.

The Hugging Face model card specifies that the weights are designed to run within LiteParse, rather than as a standalone programme. The package supports local deployment on Linux, macOS and Windows, with browser and edge-device implementations available through WebAssembly.