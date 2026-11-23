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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gartner expects 60% of regulated enterprises to migrate artificial intelligence workloads to local infrastructure by 2028 as concerns over government access to data reshape corporate technology decisions.

The forecast, unveiled at Gartner's IT Symposium/Xpo in Kochi on 18 November, places data sovereignty alongside cost and performance as a major consideration for businesses deciding where to run AI applications. It also points to greater demand for private clouds, dedicated computing capacity and infrastructure operated within organisations' chosen jurisdictions.

Gartner said the anticipated migration would follow businesses recognising that the location of a cloud provider's headquarters, rather than simply the physical location of stored information, can determine which governments may seek access to their data. The distinction raises questions about jurisdiction, contracts and control over sensitive information, particularly for companies subject to strict regulatory oversight. Buyers must also distinguish sovereign hosting from operational independence, since a locally located facility may still depend on overseas software, personnel or support services.

The prediction is not a finding that 60% of firms have already moved their systems. Nor does it mean that keeping servers within national borders automatically removes legal exposure. Applicable laws, corporate ownership, operational access and contractual arrangements can all affect whether a particular deployment meets an organisation's requirements.

Gartner describes local AI as running models and software agents on infrastructure controlled by the organisation instead of relying primarily on externally hosted application programming interfaces. It identified data sovereignty, increasing costs of operating AI models and the need for faster responses as reasons enterprises are evaluating that approach.

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Banks, healthcare providers and other regulated operators must assess where sensitive records are processed, who can administer systems and what safeguards apply when information crosses borders. For procurement teams, the choice extends beyond purchasing hardware to evaluating service providers' legal structures, subcontractors, access privileges and the operational responsibilities attached to each deployment.

Local installations can offer greater direct control over computing environments, but they also require investment in equipment, maintenance, security expertise and dependable power and cooling. Hosted private infrastructure and sovereign cloud services provide alternatives, although their governance arrangements and legal protections still need examination rather than being assumed from marketing descriptions.

Gartner's separate October outlook indicates that the shift is unlikely to eliminate public cloud computing. It forecasts that 80% of large enterprises will operate production AI workloads across at least three infrastructure environments by 2029, spanning public clouds, specialist cloud providers, private data centres and edge locations.

That assessment reflects the different requirements of AI training, inference and access to corporate data. Organisations may retain some services in large cloud platforms while placing sensitive processing closer to their own systems. Such arrangements can introduce additional complexity in monitoring, security and cost allocation, even as they provide greater deployment flexibility.

Spending forecasts underline the commercial stakes. Gartner estimated in February that worldwide expenditure on sovereign cloud infrastructure services would reach $80 billion in 2026, an increase of 35.6% from 2025. It projected that demand for geopolitical and regulatory control would redirect some existing workloads from global providers towards locally based alternatives.

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Gartner expects governments to remain the largest purchasers of sovereign cloud services, followed by regulated industries and operators of critical infrastructure. Its February figures identified particularly strong projected spending growth during 2026 in the Middle East and Africa, mature Asia-Pacific markets and Europe, although expenditure levels differ considerably between regions.

Separate research commissioned by Broadcom and published in June found that 83% of surveyed enterprises were considering moving workloads from public to private cloud, while half said they had already undertaken such transfers. Those figures describe respondents' reported plans and actions across workloads generally, rather than measuring the specific migration of regulated AI systems forecast by Gartner.

The company's software engineering outlook also addresses the controls required when AI is deployed more widely. Gartner forecasts that 70% of engineering teams will adopt evaluation-driven development by 2028, compared with fewer than 20% in 2026, using defined tests to assess the reliability, safety and accuracy of AI applications.

It separately predicts that organisations employing infrastructure designed to guide AI coding agents will experience 60% fewer defects after deployment than those without such controls by 2028. Gartner presented local AI as one of six technology trends affecting software engineering, alongside agent sandboxing and the expanding use of specialised engineers embedded with customers.