MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Award-winning European investment manager builds on its longstanding experience investing in technology companies worldwide, including across Asian markets, combining fundamental research with proprietary AI and alternative data.

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – BIT Capital, a European technology investment manager, today announced the expansion of its activities in Asia-Pacific, with a focus on Hong Kong and Singapore. The move builds on BIT Capital's established investment history in Asia and growing investor interest in technology opportunities beyond the US mega-cap companies that have dominated the first phase of the artificial intelligence investment cycle.

BIT Capital is developing its relationships with financial intermediaries in Hong Kong and Singapore. Its regional distribution activities are conducted through licensed partners firm's regional expansion builds on its established portfolio of actively managed, benchmark-independent global technology investment strategies. These include USD-denominated share classes of funds structured under European UCITS and Irish ICAV frameworks, available to eligible investors.

All strategies apply BIT Capital's Best of Human × AI approach, which combines experienced technology investors with proprietary software, artificial intelligence and alternative data to identify structural changes, assess investment opportunities and manage risk.

High-Conviction Investing Beyond the Benchmark

With an investment track record spanning more than eight years, BIT Capital has established extensive experience in identifying investment opportunities across global technology markets, including Asia. Its actively managed strategies invest across the entire AI value chain, from semiconductors, memory and computing infrastructure to cloud platforms, enterprise software and AI-driven applications.

BIT Capital follows a benchmark-independent, high-conviction investment approach, focusing on high-growth, quality companies with structural competitive advantages, often beyond the index-dominating mega-caps and with limited benchmark overlap. Investment decisions are guided by strict valuation discipline, while temporary market inefficiencies are systematically used to adjust portfolio allocations.

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“The next phase of AI investing will be less about who is investing the most and more about who can turn that spending into stronger earnings and a lasting competitive advantage,” said Marcel Oldenkott, Co-CIO and Managing Director, BIT Capital.“That calls for selectivity. We look across infrastructure, applications and the wider economy, but we remain disciplined about valuations and the risks we take.”

Asia's Growing Role in Technology Investing

Asia is increasingly central to the global AI value chain, from advanced semiconductors and memory to manufacturing equipment, digital platforms and the applications that could turn AI investment into sustained earnings growth.

“Asia is helping shape where the next generation of technology leaders will emerge,” Oldenkott said.“We have invested in the region for years. Expanding our presence in Hong Kong and Singapore is a natural next step as we look to connect our global investment expertise with investors in one of the world's most important financial centres.”

BIT Capital: Both Asset Manager and Technology Company

BIT Capital combines asset management expertise with proprietary AI technology, applying the same technologies it analyses as investment opportunities to its own investment process. Over the past eight years, a dedicated team of engineers, quantitative researchers and data scientists has developed an AI-powered investment technology platform built on petabyte-scale infrastructure integrating licensed, proprietary and partner-sourced data.

AI-driven models and signals support the entire investment process, from idea generation and fundamental research to trading and portfolio monitoring. Large language models analyse unstructured information, including financial reports, earnings transcripts and expert interviews, supporting financial modelling, competitive analysis and management assessment.

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“Our AI-powered investment platform operates through a continuous feedback loop in which human investment judgement and machine-generated insights reinforce one another, while portfolio managers retain full responsibility for investment decisions,” said Carlos Bielsa, Chief AI Officer at BIT Capital and former rocket scientist.“Today, 75% of all trades are informed by systematic data signals and models.”

Over the past few years, BIT Capital has received more than 20 prestigious industry awards, including the LSEG Lipper 2026 Fund Award, recognising outstanding fund performance, investment management quality and operational excellence.

Hashtag: #BITCapitalAsia #InvestingInAsia #AsiaPacific #Singapore #HongKong #AsianTechnology #GlobalInvesting

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About BIT Capital

Founded in Berlin in 2017, BIT Capital (Berlin Investment Technologies) combines the expertise of an established asset management leader with the dynamism and innovation of a young technology company. As Germany's largest asset manager specialising in actively managed technology equity funds, BIT Capital applies its“Best of Human × AI” approach, combining experienced technology investors with proprietary technology, data and artificial intelligence to identify long-term investment opportunities. More than 10% of the firm's total assets under management are invested by its founder and team alongside clients. With an established track record of investing in Asian technology companies, BIT Capital is expanding its presence in Asia Pacific, recognising the region's growing importance across semiconductors, AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and digital platforms. This announcement concerns BIT Capital's business development and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase interests in any fund.

More information about BIT Capital is available at