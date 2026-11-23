MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai Financial Market recorded a 22 per cent rise in trading value during the first nine months of 2026, as international investors expanded their participation ahead of a major capital markets summit scheduled for December.

The exchange handled Dh162 billion in trades between January and September, compared with Dh133 billion a year earlier. It added 55,460 investors, 72 per cent of them international, lifting its registered investor base above 1.3 million, according to figures released by the exchange.

The figures were highlighted as Dubai prepared to host the fourth Capital Market Summit on December 8 and 9 at Madinat Jumeirah. Organisers expect more than 1,500 participants, including policymakers, sovereign and institutional investors, bankers, issuers and exchange executives.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's First Deputy Ruler, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the gathering reflected the emirate's commitment to developing resilient, internationally connected markets. He linked the initiative to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and its ambition to place Dubai among the world's four leading financial centres.

The gathering comes amid volatile international trading conditions, with investors weighing geopolitical risks and changing financing needs. Sheikh Maktoum said market participants would use the event to exchange expertise and consider priorities for adapting to major shifts in global finance, while strengthening cooperation between exchanges and capital providers.

The summit will examine international investment flows, the Gulf's role in global capital allocation, public and private markets, artificial intelligence investment and financial market infrastructure. Emirates NBD, Bank of America and HSBC are platinum sponsors.

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DFM's nine-month results show that increased investor participation extended beyond account openings. Institutional investors accounted for 73 per cent of traded value, compared with 70 per cent during the corresponding period of 2025, while foreign investors generated 51 per cent of trading activity.

Average daily traded value climbed 25 per cent to Dh883 million from Dh709 million. The number of transactions advanced 24 per cent to 3.16 million, while average daily trades increased 26 per cent to about 17,200, despite fewer trading sessions than a year earlier.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, chairman of DFM, attributed the expansion in market activity to investor engagement and the development of Dubai's capital markets. He said deeper liquidity and connections with international investors were important to attracting businesses and financing corporate expansion.

The improvement in turnover did not translate into equivalent gains across all financial indicators. DFM's benchmark general index ended September at 5,960.54 points, down 1.4 per cent from the start of 2026, while market capitalisation stood at Dh993 billion, against Dh995 billion a year earlier.

The exchange operator posted nine-month consolidated revenue of Dh753.2 million, down from Dh1.1 billion a year earlier. The 2025 figure included Dh461.9 million in exceptional income from the disposal of an investment property, complicating direct comparisons between the two periods.

Operating income, however, increased 24.8 per cent to Dh511.2 million. Investment returns and other income contributed Dh242 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached Dh642 million, representing a margin of 85.2 per cent.

Profit before tax was Dh586.4 million, compared with Dh930.8 million during the same nine months of 2025. Expenses excluding tax increased to Dh166.8 million from Dh162.6 million, reflecting expenditure on market infrastructure and technology.

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Trading momentum also weakened in the third quarter. FAB Securities calculated that traded value fell 11.5 per cent year on year to Dh42.5 billion, illustrating the difference between strong cumulative activity and a softer July-to-September period.

Hamed Ali, chief executive of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said wider access to trading and participation by institutional and overseas investors remained priorities as the exchange developed its services and supported new listings.

Among the operational changes, DFM integrated share trading with the baraka investment application, allowing eligible customers to buy listed securities directly in dirhams. EFG Hermes also introduced digital account opening through its ONE application, working with DFM and Dubai Central Securities Depository.

The exchange additionally provided digital subscription channels for the UAE Ministry of Finance's inaugural retail sukuk. More than 18,000 investors subscribed through DFM platforms before the instrument was listed on Nasdaq Dubai on July 2.

The December summit will be held under the theme of navigating global shifts and future-proofing markets. Its previous edition attracted more than 1,500 participants, over 100 speakers and approximately 200 industry partners.