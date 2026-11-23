Deutsch de Streik sorgt für massive Flugausfälle in Belgien Original Read more: Streik sorgt für massive Flugausfälle in Be

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Air traffic to and from Belgium will come to a near standstill on Monday owing to strikes. According to passenger information from Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the five scheduled return flights between Zurich and Brussels will be cancelled. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: All flights between Zurich and Brussels cancelled owing to strikes This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 08:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the Belgian air traffic control organisation Skeyes, it will be unable to provide its regular services between 7am and 9pm, as air traffic controllers are also taking part in the nationwide industrial action. Accordingly, only essential services for emergencies and safety-critical flights will be maintained.

With this nationwide day of strike action, trade unions are seeking to protest against the austerity and reform policies of Prime Minister Bart De Wever's government. They accuse the government of placing an excessive burden on workers, pensioners and the most vulnerable members of society.

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