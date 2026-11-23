All Flights Between Zurich And Brussels Cancelled Owing To Strikes
-
Deutsch
de
Streik sorgt für massive Flugausfälle in Belgien
Original
Read more: Streik sorgt für massive Flugausfälle in Be
According to the Belgian air traffic control organisation Skeyes, it will be unable to provide its regular services between 7am and 9pm, as air traffic controllers are also taking part in the nationwide industrial action. Accordingly, only essential services for emergencies and safety-critical flights will be maintained.
With this nationwide day of strike action, trade unions are seeking to protest against the austerity and reform policies of Prime Minister Bart De Wever's government. They accuse the government of placing an excessive burden on workers, pensioners and the most vulnerable members of society.More More Workplace Swissport trade unions threaten strike at Zurich airport
This content was published on Nov 2, 2026 Swissport ground staff unions say talks broke down over pay and conditions at Zurich Airport, warning of possible strike action.Read more: Swissport trade unions threaten strike at Zurich ai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment