MENAFN - Swissinfo) Novartis chief executive and Anthropic board member Vas Narasimhan has rejected the idea that AI is going to cure cancer within five to 10 years, arguing it will take a decade to shave just four years off the process of drug development. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Novartis rejects AI industry hopes to cure cancer in five to 10 years This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 08:38 3 minutes Hannah Kuchler and Tim Bradshaw in London, Financial Times

Narasimhan said the tech industry approached the problem with an“engineering mindset”, but that clinicians and pharmaceutical companies could see how little we know about the human body.

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“The real underlying issue we face is that we only understand about, we would argue, 5 per cent of what goes on in the human body,” he said.“In coding and in language we understand a much higher proportion and so the AI model's ability to learn and predict is much higher.”

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has said AI will cure cancer and Alzheimer's within a decade, while Sir Demis Hassabis, the Nobel Prize-winning founder of DeepMind and its drug discovery spin-off Isomorphic, said last year that he thought AI might be able to solve all diseases in as little as a decade.

The Swiss pharma group is using AI throughout its development process. It has found that AI has been most successful in accelerating early drug discovery, before a drug is tested in humans, where it could shave up to two years off a phase of development that usually took four, on average.

Narasimhan predicted that the use of AI could cut the whole process of drug development from an average of 12 years to an average of eight years within a decade. He said he hoped it could also improve the probability of a potential medicine being successful from 8 per cent of those that go into the first studies in humans to 12 per cent.

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