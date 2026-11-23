Deutsch de Zwiebelmenge am Berner Zibelemärit sinkt auf 26,3 Tonnen Original Read more: Zwiebelmenge am Berner Zibelemärit sinkt auf 26,3 T

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The long-standing Zibelemärit began in the Swiss capital Bern on Monday morning. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the onion festival. This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 09:17 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Despite the rain, the streets began to come to life shortly after 4am. The first onlookers strolled across Parliament Square and marvelled at the artfully plaited onion braids.

At the Zibelemärit, tonnes of onions, garlic, carrots, leeks and black salsify are on sale. But visitors will also find plenty of fairground stalls and open-air food stands. By the afternoon at the latest, when the confetti battle takes place, things are likely to get crowded.

The Zibelemärit dates back to the 19th century and always takes place on the fourth Monday in November.

More More Culture Bern's onion market

This content was published on Nov 23, 2006 The 'Zibelemärit' or onion market attracts crowds of people to the Swiss capital every year. swissinfo visited a farming family preparing their stand at the market. (Michele Andina, swissinfo)

Read more: Bern's onion m