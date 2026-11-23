Deutsch de Trockenheit bremst Saisonstart der Schweizer Skigebiete nicht aus Original Read more: Trockenheit bremst Saisonstart der Schweizer Skigebiete nich

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite the dry and hot summer, the ski season can get underway on schedule: contrary to fears, the water shortage in the ski resorts has not affected the reserves needed for artificial snowmaking on the slopes. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Drought fails to slow start of Swiss ski season This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 10:02 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The major mountain railways and ski resorts unanimously reported that their reservoirs were well filled, according to a survey by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Furthermore, there have been more frequent thunderstorms in the mountains than in the lowlands, and there has recently been rainfall, said Kathrin Naegeli, head of corporate communications at the Jungfrau Ski Region.

Due to the many fog-free, clear and cold nights, the ground is currently even cooler than in other years. Furthermore, the altitude of between 1,800 and 2,500 metres ensures reliable snow cover, says Naegeli. In any case, the weather, wind and humidity are the key factors for producing artificial snow from November onwards.

Other regions in the Bernese Oberland are also taking a relaxed view of the start of the winter season. In the Meiringen-Hasliberg ski area, the snowmaking reservoir is full, explained Simon Schmid, head of marketing and sales. As things stand, there is nothing to prevent operations from running continuously from December 19. The ground is no warmer than usual, and prioritising individual slopes is standard practice anyway.

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This content was published on Oct 12, 2026 The autumn rains that fell up until the weekend have only temporarily eased the drought, which remains severe in Switzerland.

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