Italiano it Influencer e migrazione: sui social la Svizzera è un paradiso Original Read more: Influencer e migrazione: sui social la Svizzera è un par العربية ar وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تؤدي دورًا متزايدًا في تدفقات الهجرة إلى سويسرا Read more: وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تؤدي دورًا متزايدًا في تدفقات الهجرة إلى س

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Through platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, various influencers are posting videos and advice aimed primarily at young people from countries such as Algeria, Morocco and Syria, showcasing the opportunities offered by life in Switzerland, reports the NZZ am Sonntag. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Social media plays increasing role in migration flows to Switzerland This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 10:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Among them is“Lucky Suisse”, an Algerian national living in French-speaking Switzerland, who has around 24,000 followers and describes the country in his content as a veritable paradise, highlighting the high salaries and good living conditions.

Another popular figure is Mazin Alasaad, a Syrian national who arrived in Switzerland in 2014 and now works as a migrant adviser, with over 200,000 followers on TikTok. In his videos, he shares success stories about obtaining residence permits, though this has drawn some criticism from experts, who argue that such content risks fuelling false hopes among those wishing to emigrate.

Furthermore, doubts have emerged regarding Alasaad's possible religious ties and potential involvement in Islamic proselytising. The adviser has rejected all the allegations, stating that he does not engage in any form of religious propaganda and that he accurately informs his clients about the opportunities and risks associated with migration.

+ Switzerland plans tougher social media rules to protect youth

“Influencers play an extremely important role in the migration phenomenon,” explains Beat Stauffer, an expert on the Maghreb, to the NZZ am Sonntag. They represent a“key pull factor”, driving many young men from North Africa to travel to Switzerland, he said.

Recently, however, Stauffer has also noticed a change in the way influencers address their followers. In the past, he said, they would have openly advertised their assistance to migrants in making illegal departures. Today, for fear of the authorities, they act with greater discretion and, on their own channels, tend to talk instead about tourist visas or work placements in Switzerland. In his view, however, many play a“questionable role”: they pose as advisers and promise to solve their clients' problems, but at the same time are suspected of trying to influence their contacts from a religious perspective or of deriving financial gain from the situation.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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