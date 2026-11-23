Deutsch de Finma sieht grosse Missstände bei Versicherungsvermittlern Original Read more: Finma sieht grosse Missstände bei Versicherungsvermit

MENAFN - Swissinfo) There are many shortcomings in the insurance brokerage sector, according to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). It has concluded that the problems encountered are more serious than expected. This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 11:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

FINMA has been exercising significantly greater oversight of the sector since the Insurance Supervision Act came into force at the start of 2024. To check whether intermediaries are fulfilling their obligations, it carries out enquiries, investigations and proceedings.

The extent of the“irregularities encountered” could not have been foreseen, according to a press release issued on Monday. To date, over 1,000 intermediaries operating without authorisation have been removed from the register. Action was also required in relation to registered intermediaries. Around 3,200 entries have been removed from the register, meaning it now contains just over 12,000 names.

According to FINMA, the irregularities ranged from a lack of qualifications and unauthorised activity, through cold calling, to the provision of incorrect advice and cases of fraud. In the current year alone, follow-up consultations with clients have been ordered in several thousand cases.

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