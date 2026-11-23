Swiss Outpatient And Home Care Services Reach Record High
-
Français
fr
Les soins ambulatoires et à domicile enregistrent un record
Original
Read more: Les soins ambulatoires et à domicile enregistrent un r
This increase is largely due to the growth in primary care provided by commercial companies, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday. For the first time, 43% of these companies paid family carers under contract.
In hospitals, outpatient visits rose by 3.9%, with turnover exceeding CHF10 billion ($11.85 billion). In-patient admissions, meanwhile, recorded a more modest rise of 1.8%. The same trend applies to nursing homes: the number of residents and places increased by 0.9%.More More Home care: good for patients and good for the wallet
This content was published on Jan 20, 2025 Doctors and nurses from two Zurich hospitals are visiting patients at home – a new way of working that could serve as a treatment model for other parts of Switzerland.Read more: Home care: good for patients and good for the w
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment