Français fr Les soins ambulatoires et à domicile enregistrent un record Original Read more: Les soins ambulatoires et à domicile enregistrent un r

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In 2025 outpatient and home care reached unprecedented levels in Switzerland. The number of hours provided rose sharply by 15.3% to 29.6 million. This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 12:21 1 minute Keystone-SDA

This increase is largely due to the growth in primary care provided by commercial companies, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday. For the first time, 43% of these companies paid family carers under contract.

In hospitals, outpatient visits rose by 3.9%, with turnover exceeding CHF10 billion ($11.85 billion). In-patient admissions, meanwhile, recorded a more modest rise of 1.8%. The same trend applies to nursing homes: the number of residents and places increased by 0.9%.

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This content was published on Jan 20, 2025 Doctors and nurses from two Zurich hospitals are visiting patients at home – a new way of working that could serve as a treatment model for other parts of Switzerland.

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