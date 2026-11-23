Italiano it Caffè crème costa in Svizzera tedesca 4,71 franchi Original Read more: Caffè crème costa in Svizzera tedesca 4,71 fr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Customers now pay CHF4.71 ($5.60) for a café crème in German-speaking Switzerland – CHF0.06 more than last year, according to trade association CafetierSuisse. This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 13:15 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The price of coffee has therefore risen for the seventh time in a row.

The price of a cappuccino has risen even more sharply – by CHF0.09 – to an average of CHF5.46. This confirms the long-term upward trend. Since 2015, the price of a café crème has risen by a total of CHF0.51. The main reasons are increases in staff, energy and operating costs, the trade association said on Monday.

A café crème is most expensive in the city of Lucerne, at an average of CHF4.95, followed by Zurich (CHF4.94) and Zug (CHF4.93). Conversely, it is cheapest in Thun (CHF4.68), Winterthur (CHF4.75) and St Gallen (CHF4.78).

However, generally speaking, coffee is cheaper in French-speaking Switzerland and Italian-speaking Ticino. In French-speaking Switzerland, a café crème costs on average between CHF3.78 and CHF4.33. In Ticino, a cappuccino costs an average of CHF3.74. The figures come from the respective cantonal associations of GastroSuisse and, due to differing survey methods, are not directly comparable with those from the survey conducted in German-speaking Switzerland.

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