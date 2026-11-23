Deutsch de Zoo Zürich begrüsst erneut Gorilla-Nachwuchs Original Read more: Zoo Zürich begrüsst erneut Gorilla-Nach

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A baby gorilla was born at Zurich Zoo on Sunday, the second to be born among the great apes since the end of July. This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 13:54 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Haiba, a female gorilla, gave birth to her first baby, Zurich Zoo announced on Monday. The birth of the male went smoothly in the presence of the whole group.

The mother is taking great care of her offspring and shielding it from the excessive curiosity of the other animals, as well as from its father, Bwana. Keepers have already observed the baby drinking.

The newborn has been named Asakana, while the baby born to the female Mayumi at the end of July has been named Amata. Both names are taken from the Congolese language Lingala. The animals are part of the European conservation breeding programme for western lowland gorillas.

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