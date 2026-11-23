It's A Boy! Zurich Zoo Welcomes Another Baby Gorilla
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Zoo Zürich begrüsst erneut Gorilla-Nachwuchs
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Read more: Zoo Zürich begrüsst erneut Gorilla-Nach
Haiba, a female gorilla, gave birth to her first baby, Zurich Zoo announced on Monday. The birth of the male went smoothly in the presence of the whole group.
The mother is taking great care of her offspring and shielding it from the excessive curiosity of the other animals, as well as from its father, Bwana. Keepers have already observed the baby drinking.
The newborn has been named Asakana, while the baby born to the female Mayumi at the end of July has been named Amata. Both names are taken from the Congolese language Lingala. The animals are part of the European conservation breeding programme for western lowland gorillas.More More Culture How wild are you about zoos?
This content was published on Jul 16, 2014 Basel and Zurich zoos recently launched major new development projects. Although they claim to be more animal-friendly...Read more: How wild are you about
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