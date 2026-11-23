Swiss Industry Sees Renewed Growth
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Schweizer Industrie mit neuerlichem Wachstum
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Read more: Schweizer Industrie mit neuerlichem Wac
Between July and September, orders in the Swiss tech industry – as the sector has been calling itself for some time – rose by 13.1%, according to a statement issued on Monday by the industry association Swissmem. This resulted in an increase of 12.4% over the first nine months as a whole.
Following three years of crisis, the recovery in Swiss industry is gaining momentum, the association commented on the trend.“The recovery is gaining strength and breadth,” Swissmem President Martin Hirzel said.
However, the recovery remains“vulnerable”. For instance, turnover rose by just 1.8% between July and September; over the first nine months, turnover increased by only 2.3%. Although capacity utilisation in factories rose slightly to 82.1%, according to the figures, it remains below the long-term average of 85.6%.More More Swiss Politics Swiss defence groups caught by law designed to stop mercenaries
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