Deutsch de Grüne wollen mit Nationalrätin Alternative zum SVP-Ticket bieten Original Read more: Grüne wollen mit Nationalrätin Alternative zum SVP-Ticket b

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The left-wing Greens are entering the race for the government seat currently held by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who is retiring at the end of the year. The parliamentary group is fielding Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini, a parliamentarian from Geneva. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Green Party targets government seat This content was published on November 23, 2026 - 15:06 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Parmelin holds one of two seats in the seven-person government held by the right-wing Swiss People's Party.

On Friday, the People's Party parliamentary group nominated its president, Thomas Aeschi, and Michael Graber for election to the government. One of them is set to succeed Parmelin. There has been criticism of this ticket from the left, as well as from centre-right parties and even from within the People's Party itself, said Green Party parliamentary group leader Greta Gysin on Monday in Bern, speaking to the media.

“What the People's Party is presenting here is a provocation towards parliament, towards democratic institutions and towards French-speaking Switzerland,” she said. The People's Party was confusing concordance with obedience.“We will not accept this imposition.” The two People's Party candidates have the same profile, she said.

“Two men, two German-speaking Swiss, two extremists prepared to use violence,” was how Green Party president Lisa Mazzone described the People's Party's nomination. The People's Party could not have made it any clearer how much it despises concordance, cohesion, balance and the rules of democracy, she said.

More More Swiss Politics Swiss People's Party present two candidates to succeed Parmelin

This content was published on Nov 21, 2026 Thomas Aeschi from Zug and Michael Graber from canton Valais are officially in the running to join the government executive. Parliament will decide between them on December 9.

Read more: Swiss People's Party present two candidates to succeed Par