MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília - A streaming platform bringing together cultural productions from BRICS countries will be officially launched on Dec. 11 at the BRICS Creative Economy Forum in Brasília. The service will feature films, documentaries, music, books, visual arts, gastronomy, children's content, publishing and scientific and academic works.

The productions will come from the group's five founding countries-Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-as well as its 11 other member countries and 10 partner countries, including Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The platform, called Sommos Brics, will be available free of charge, supported by advertising.

The forum in Brasília is not an official BRICS event and is organized by the BRICS Arts Association, an organization founded by artists, curators and art critics from civil society. The platform's underlying principle, according to Alexandre Agra, founder of Sommos Arte e Cultura Brasileira S.A., which conceived the project, is to consolidate digital sovereignty as a means of building cultural and national sovereignty.

The new platform promises to offer films and other works considered classics from each country, while also showcasing contemporary productions.

“The platform's mission is to build a catalog that is as comprehensive as possible to better represent and promote the cultural identity of each member country, serving as a tool for cultural diplomacy,” Agra said.

The forum will be attended by China's ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao, and Ambassador Marco Antônio Nakata. Nakata is director of the Guimarães Rosa Institute, which is part of Brazil's Foreign Ministry and is responsible for promoting Brazilian culture abroad and the country's cultural diplomacy.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu Agency/AFP

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