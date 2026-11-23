MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - A delegation from Brazil's Tourism Ministry, led by Executive Secretary Fernanda Norat, will hold meetings in the United Arab Emirates this week to boost travel between the two countries. On Sunday, the delegation met with Brazil's ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Sidney Romeiro, and from Monday (23) through Wednesday (25) was scheduled to meet with local officials.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the mission has three priorities: expanding air connectivity between the two countries, attracting high-income tourists to Brazil and holding events in the UAE to promote Brazilian destinations to audiences in the Middle East.

Currently, Emirates is the only airline operating direct flights between Brazil and the UAE, with regular service since 2007 between Dubai and São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad operated flights to Brazil from 2013 to 2017.

From Monday through Wednesday, Abu Dhabi is hosting the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, chaired by Brazil, while UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais is from the UAE. The Brazilian delegation is scheduled to meet with Al Nuwais and UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq, as well as attend the Executive Council session.

“The UAE's strong interest in working alongside Brazil opens important doors to expand air connectivity and showcase our destinations in the Middle East, while strengthening Brazil's leadership at UN Tourism,” Norat said, according to the Tourism Ministry.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Brazil Tourism Ministry

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