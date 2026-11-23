Despite another year of disruption and concern, the eurozone economy is likely to end 2026 without even a hint of recession. The bloc has weathered the Middle East war and subsequent energy supply shock well so far, as the PMI indicates continued decent growth on average.

I say on average because the contrast in this month's PMI between the two largest eurozone countries couldn't be greater. France dropped deeper into contraction territory according to the survey, while Germany saw its composite PMI soar to the highest reading since 2022, thanks to a perceived surge in manufacturing.

The stronger manufacturing performance also holds up at the bloc level, but we do note that industrial production data has continued to disappoint so far. The question now is whether this will finally translate into stronger production data as well.

Price pressures remained elevated but did ease to a three-month low according to the survey. This indicates that we don't really see any material acceleration in inflation pressures at the moment. With all uncertainty prevailing all around, it almost feels like a counterintuitive conclusion – but November's PMI does indicate that the eurozone economy is doing just fine, with France the odd one out.