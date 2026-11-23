Ahead of Spain's general election on 29 November, the country's public finances are in much better shape than during the pandemic. The budget deficit has fallen from 9.9% of GDP in 2020 to 2.4% in 2025, while public debt has declined from 119% to around 100% of GDP. The deficit is now below the euro area average, although Spain's debt ratio remains about 15 percentage points higher.

Spain's debt ratio remains high, and further reductions would create more room to respond to future shocks. But debt alone does not make public finances unsustainable: financing costs, economic growth, and the primary balance also matter. Under current conditions, these factors do not suggest that Spain is on a path towards a fiscal crisis. The next government will therefore inherit a better starting point, but with limited room for permanent spending increases or tax cuts without corresponding financing.

Population ageing will put more pressure on pensions, healthcare and long-term care. European recovery funding is also nearing its end, raising questions about how public investment will be maintained. Defence, infrastructure and public services will compete for the same resources.

The election programmes add further demands. PSOE's centre-left approach combines expanded social support and public investment with targeted tax increases. PP's centre-right programme emphasises tax relief and administrative efficiency. Vox proposes broader tax cuts and more sweeping cuts to public bodies and subsidies it considers unnecessary.

Each party identifies potential sources of funding, but none demonstrates that they would be sufficient or sustainable enough to cover all permanent commitments.

Spain's deficit has normalised, while debt remains above the euro area average Source: Eurostat, ING Economic Research

"> Spain is not a big spender by European standards

In 2024, Spanish government expenditure amounted to 45.4% of GDP, compared with 49.3% in the euro area. Spain spent 18.6% of GDP on social protection versus 20.0% in the euro area; 6.4% on healthcare versus 7.4%; and 4.1% on education versus 4.6%. Spending was also lower on defence, housing and economic affairs.

This matters for the election debate because the three main parties promise some combination of improved services, more investment and lower taxes. PP and Vox place particular weight on efficiency reforms, administrative savings and cuts to expenditure they consider ineffective. These measures could release resources, but Spain's relatively low level of public spending means there may be less scope for substantial savings.

Lower expenditure does not necessarily mean greater efficiency. It can reflect lower wages, shortages, lower benefit coverage or past underinvestment. Demographics and the division between public and private provision also matter. Yet lower spending does not always coincide with weaker outcomes. Spain spends less on healthcare per person than the euro area average but records fewer treatable deaths, while pupils achieve similar maths results on lower spending per pupil (it's worth noting that outcomes also reflect demographics, private provision and wider socioeconomic factors). This weakens the assumption that large savings can readily be extracted from public services that are both unusually costly and underperforming.

Better procurement, digitalisation, fewer overlapping procedures and stricter evaluation of subsidies could still reduce costs while improving services. Spending reviews could also redirect resources towards more effective programmes. The programmes do not estimate how much these measures would save, how quickly the savings would appear or whether they would be sufficient to finance permanent tax cuts alongside better services.

Spain spends 10.3% of GDP on old-age benefits, compared with 10.9% in the euro area. This is approximately 10 times the amount spent on family and children benefits: around 1.0% of GDP in Spain, compared with 1.9% in the euro area.

Spain spends less on social protection, healthcare and education Source: Eurostat COFOG, ING Economic Research"> Three fiscal strategies, none fully quantified

PSOE combines additional spending with targeted revenue increases. It proposes raising the top tax rate on capital income to 35% above €300,000, doubling the financial-transactions tax to 0.4%, and increasing taxation of major technology companies and selected high-income or luxury activities.

These revenues would partly finance expanded family support, including a refundable child-related fiscal instrument, universal education and care for children aged zero to three, and a progressive child-rearing benefit.

PSOE also commits to reducing deficit and debt ratios and protecting investment as recovery funding ends. Its programme therefore recognises the fiscal constraint, but does not provide a consolidated calculation showing how its revenues would cover its broader spending and tax commitments.

PP places greater emphasis on tax relief. Its programme includes higher personal and family allowances, lower taxation for low- and middle-income households, and an income-tax exemption for minimum-wage earners. It also proposes adjusting key income-tax parameters for inflation, temporary zero VAT on basic foods and substantial relief during the first four qualifying tax years for eligible workers and self-employed people aged 18-35.

PP has set out how it plans to find the necessary funding, including an initial audit of expenditure, subsidies, procurement and public bodies; fewer ministries and senior officials; annual spending reviews; digitalisation; stronger action against fraud; and withdrawal of funding from ineffective programmes.

It also prioritises essential services and maintenance and makes new expenditure conditional on financing. Its commitments, however, include improvements in childcare, primary healthcare and dependency care as well as tax cuts. The programme does not quantify the net savings its reforms would deliver or show how far they would cover these competing objectives.

Vox proposes tax reductions across a broad range of categories, including personal income tax, VAT and corporate taxation, alongside lower contributions for the self-employed and child-related relief. It also proposes selected revenue increases, including a remittance levy and taxes on certain housing transactions.

The programme expects stronger growth and cuts to administrative expenditure, subsidies and public organisations it considers unnecessary to help finance its plans. It does not quantify the revenue cost of its tax cuts, achievable expenditure savings, the timing of adjustment or the overall fiscal impact.

All three parties acknowledge the financing constraint, but none provides a complete numerical reconciliation between its permanent commitments and the proposed revenue or savings.

The case for broad tax cuts is less clear than it appears

Spain's taxes and social contributions raised approximately 38.1% of GDP in 2025, compared with 41.3% in the euro area. On this aggregate measure, Spain is not a high-tax country.

But the composition matters. Most of the difference between Spain and the euro area comes from taxes on consumption and production and from social contributions. Personal and corporate income-tax receipts are broadly in line with the euro area average, at around 9.6% and 3.2% of GDP respectively.

These figures provide little evidence that Spain faces a general problem of excessive taxation, although they do not rule out targeted reductions where rates are distortionary or particular groups face an unusually heavy burden. Aggregate receipts say little about statutory or effective rates or how the burden is distributed. Broad permanent cuts would still require durable expenditure savings, offsetting revenue, a broader tax base or acceptance of a weaker fiscal balance.

This is particularly relevant for PP and Vox, whose programmes combine lower taxation with improvements in services, support for families and investment. Stronger growth could recover part of the lost revenue, but the programmes do not provide enough information to judge whether these effects would be sufficiently large. Financing permanent tax cuts through expected growth shifts the risk to the deficit if the growth or revenue gains fall short.

Spain's lower tax take mainly reflects consumption taxes and social contributions Source: Eurostat, ING Economic Research

"> Ageing will narrow the available fiscal room

Spain currently has around 31 people aged 65 or over for every 100 people aged 15 to 64, slightly below the EU ratio of 34. By 2050, Spain's old-age dependency ratio is projected to reach 59, compared with 50 in the EU.

The eventual cost will depend on employment, migration, productivity, wages, retirement behaviour and future pension reforms. Even so, maintaining pension adequacy will become more demanding just as parties seek to improve services, support families, increase investment and, in some cases, lower taxes.

Both PSOE and PP promise to maintain the purchasing power of pensions through inflation indexation. Vox says it wants to ensure the pension system's long-term sustainability but does not explain what this would entail. None of the parties therefore present pension cuts as a source of fiscal savings, even as ageing increases pressure on expenditure.

This reduces the scope for financing other promises through general spending restraint. If pension expenditure rises while the government also protects public services and investment, more of the adjustment will have to come from tax revenue, cuts elsewhere or slower debt reduction.

Spain faces a sharp increase in old-age dependency Source: Eurostat, ING Economic Research"> Investment creates another trade-off

Government fixed investment has risen from around 2% of GDP in 2016-17 to approximately 3% in 2025, supported by European recovery funding. It remains below the euro area average of around 3.7%. Maintaining investment as recovery funding winds down will require domestic resources, further European support or more private participation.

All three parties want to improve infrastructure and productive capacity. PSOE's Fondo España Crece aims to mobilise €120bn through public and public-private instruments, while PP proposes mobilising more than €300bn alongside private capital over 15 years. Vox lists substantial infrastructure ambitions without an aggregate amount.

Investment is often relatively easy to postpone during fiscal consolidation. Using it as a balancing item, however, would conflict with ambitions to improve infrastructure, productivity and industrial capacity.

Spain's public investment has recovered but remains below the euro area average Source: Eurostat, ING Economic Research

"> The trade-offs remain

With PP currently ahead of PSOE in the polls, a PP-led government supported by Vox is a scenario worth considering. Such a government would prioritise tax relief and expenditure restraint, although limited fiscal room would constrain implementation. The election is therefore unlikely to change Spain's near-term economic outlook substantially. Durable fiscal stability will depend more on pension, labour-market and productivity-enhancing reforms, which receive limited attention in the programmes.

The next government has some room to change priorities, improve efficiency and reform taxation. But Spain's relatively low expenditure suggests that the scope for large savings may be limited, while permanent tax cuts require equally permanent financing.

Savings can support new commitments only if parties identify the programmes concerned and quantify achievable amounts. If revenue, growth or efficiency gains fall short, the choices are higher taxes, more limited commitments, lower investment or slower debt reduction.