MENAFN - KNN India)India's engineering goods exports rose 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to USD 12.74 billion in October 2026, supported by a favourable base, higher shipments to the US and growth in exports of metals, electrical machinery and automobiles, according to EEPC India.

Exports stood at USD 9.37 billion in October 2025, with monthly shipments remaining positive so far in the current fiscal.

The US remained the largest destination, with exports rising 62 per cent to USD 2.26 billion. Shipments to the UK increased 46.3 per cent to USD 499 million, China 88.9 per cent to USD 479 million and Germany 33.5 per cent to USD 452.3 million.

Exports to Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and Malaysia grew 42.3 per cent, 38 per cent, 82.4 per cent and 148.8 per cent, respectively.

EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said,“The export performance in October this year is a result of a broad-based increase across regions and panels. Most of the growth is concentrated in metals, electrical machinery and ships, and in a few large markets led by the US,” PTI reported.

Northeast Asia, ASEAN and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing destinations.

Engineering goods accounted for 25.8 per cent of India's total merchandise exports in October. Of the 34 engineering panels, 31 recorded growth, while lead and products, zinc and products, and office equipment declined. All regions except the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) registered growth.

Exports to Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Thailand and Spain declined. Shipments to Saudi Arabia fell 18 per cent due to lower copper and aluminium exports and were down 14.4 per cent cumulatively. The UAE was the only other market among the top 25 to record a cumulative decline of 1.9 per cent, as lower ships and motor vehicle exports offset gains in electrical machinery and aircraft parts.

Exports to Vietnam and Thailand fell due to lower iron and steel, aluminium and zinc shipments, although both remained positive cumulatively.

April-October Exports Rise 22%

Engineering exports during April-October 2026-27 rose 22 per cent to USD 83.62 billion from USD 68.54 billion a year earlier. The sector accounted for 27.1 per cent of India's merchandise exports, unchanged from the year-ago period.

North America accounted for 21 per cent of engineering exports, followed by the European Union (16 per cent), West Asia and North Africa (12 per cent), ASEAN (11 per cent) and Northeast Asia (10 per cent). The US remained the largest market, with shipments rising 26.1 per cent to USD 14.4 billion.

“Going forward, India must convert its engineering-trade footprint into a resilient, higher-value and export-led manufacturing ecosystem by reducing import dependence, diversifying suppliers, and addressing frictions such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, protectionism and logistics disruptions,” Chadha said, as quoted by PTI.

(KNN Bureau)

