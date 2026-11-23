MENAFN - KNN India)The government has implemented nearly 250 regulatory changes over the past 15 months based on recommendations from a high-level committee led by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba.

At least 300 more changes are in the pipeline, with new areas such as railways expected to be taken up in the coming months, reported by The Times of India.

The committee has submitted more than a dozen reports covering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), environment, healthcare, education, oil and gas, food safety, mining, trade, pharmaceuticals and intellectual property rights. Implementation of recommendations across these sectors ranges from around 25 percent to more than 50 percent.

Several proposals involve legislative changes, while others aim to simplify regulatory processes for businesses. The committee has also contributed to the decriminalisation of nearly 900 provisions across various laws and recent changes to GST rules.

GST and Business Compliance Measures

Following the committee's recommendations, the government capped the general penalty for GST-related lapses without a specified penalty at Rs 10,000, down from Rs 25,000, irrespective of business size.

Other recommendations included simplifying GST registration and filing procedures and introducing automatic generation of refund acknowledgements.

The government has also reported improvements in export processes. High-value courier export consignments worth Rs 10 lakh or more can now be transported in around half a day, compared with eight days through sea routes.

Allowing e-commerce companies, including overseas-controlled entities, to hold stocks for exports is expected to generate an additional USD 4 billion in shipments.

Easier Compliance for Industrial Units and MSMEs

The committee's recommendations have also led to changes in environmental compliance requirements for factories in new industrial estates.

Green cover requirements have been reduced from the earlier uniform 33-40 percent to 10 percent for new industrial estates, 15 percent for red-category units and 10 percent for orange-category units. The requirement has been made optional for green and white-category units.

MSMEs in these estates can now self-certify their consent to establish, instead of applying and waiting for regulatory clearance. Around 15,000 renewal applications have also been eliminated after consent to operate was made valid for life, removing the need for renewal every five, 10 or 15 years.

The government has further allowed companies to share storage facilities for fuel, gas and chemicals operated by licensed entities, instead of setting up individual facilities. The move is aimed at reducing storage costs for smaller businesses.

(KNN Bureau)