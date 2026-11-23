MENAFN - KNN India)India and Canada concluded the sixth round of negotiations for their proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in New Delhi on November 20, with discussions covering trade in goods and services, rules of origin, trade remedies, intellectual property and investment promotion.

The negotiations were held from November 11 to 20. The Indian delegation was led by Chief Negotiator Brij Mohan Mishra, while the Canadian delegation was headed by Chief Negotiator Mary-Catherine Speirs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu reviewed the negotiations on November 11. Both ministers discussed market access, trade and investment opportunities and the objective of reaching a balanced agreement.

The negotiating teams held discussions across the identified areas, with both sides reviewing progress towards concluding the agreement within the timelines set by the leaders of the two countries.

At the end of the round, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met Canada's Vice Minister of International Trade Glenn Purves to review the progress of negotiations and the status of the proposed agreement.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to an agreement covering trade and investment between the two countries.

(KNN Bureau)

