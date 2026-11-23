MENAFN - KNN India)The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) to increase the participation of tribal entrepreneurs and enterprises in government procurement.

The MoU was signed on November 20 by GeM Additional CEO Ajit B. Chavan and TICCI Founder and Chairman Sudhakar Dharavath.

Under the agreement, TICCI will identify and mobilise tribal entrepreneurs, organise regional and national outreach programmes, provide field-level assistance and develop a network of trainers and mentors.

GeM will provide training resources, facilitate seller onboarding, conduct capacity-building programmes and support the resolution of issues faced by participating entrepreneurs.

Both organisations will prepare action plans, monitor implementation and collect feedback from entrepreneurs to address participation-related issues.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said the partnership would focus on improving awareness, building capabilities and increasing the participation of tribal businesses on the public procurement platform.

(KNN Bureau)