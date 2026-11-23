MENAFN - KNN India)Strong foreign investment inflows are expected to support the Indian rupee and government bonds in the holiday-shortened week, with crude oil prices and US Treasury yields likely to influence market movements.

The rupee closed at 92.67 per dollar on Friday, crossing the 93-mark for the first time since April, as per the report by Reuters.

It gained 1.7 percent during the week. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell 12 basis points to 7.1868 percent, marking its third weekly decline in four weeks. Traders expect the yield to remain between 7.10 percent and 7.25 percent.

Foreign Inflows Boost Market Sentiment

A selloff in global AI stocks has supported Indian equities, which have attracted record foreign inflows of USD 12 billion. This has strengthened the rupee and increased demand for fixed-income assets.

Foreign investors also turned net buyers of Indian bonds in November after three months of selling, purchasing nearly USD 1.2 billion worth in the first three weeks.

Lower crude oil prices and declining US Treasury yields have further supported market sentiment, offsetting concerns over a potentially more hawkish US Federal Reserve.

"Indian assets have benefited from a broader rotation away from AI-related exposures, alongside lower oil prices, which helped improve the macro backdrop and supported sentiment.

These will be important drivers going forward also," said Shamaila Khan, Head of Fixed Income for Emerging Markets and Asia-Pacific at UBS Asset Management.

A private bank trader said continued foreign inflows could support the rupee, while markets would also watch for signs of central bank intervention to replenish foreign exchange reserves.

Bond Markets Watch Global and Domestic Policy Signals

Norbert Ling, Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management, APAC at Invesco, said Indian bonds were supported by attractive carry, resilient domestic fundamentals and the potential inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index.

Markets will now track US personal consumption expenditures inflation data due on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on December 4 and the US Federal Reserve's meeting on December 9.

Ling cautioned that inflation remained above the RBI's tolerance band and that crude oil prices remained vulnerable to renewed geopolitical tensions. He also noted that the rupee's recent strength, supported partly by foreign equity inflows and a shift away from AI-related stocks, may not necessarily last.

Any increase in expectations of a larger-than-anticipated Fed rate hike could put pressure on Indian financial markets.

(KNN Bureau)