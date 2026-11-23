MENAFN - KNN India)India's private sector activity continued to expand in November, with stronger manufacturing output and rising new orders offsetting slower growth in services, according to the HSBC Flash India PMI released by S&P Global on November 23.

The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index rose slightly to 56.3 in November from 56.2 in October, indicating sustained growth.

The Manufacturing PMI increased to 56.0 from 54.7, reaching a nine-month high, while the Services Business Activity Index eased to 55.3 from 55.8.

Manufacturing Leads Growth

Manufacturing activity gained momentum, supported by stronger domestic demand and new customer orders. Overall new business increased at its fastest pace since June, while international sales recorded their strongest growth in four months.

Demand improved across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, chemicals, electronic components, metals, power transmission equipment, logistics, financial services, IT and infrastructure.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, "Manufacturing activity gathered momentum, with output and new orders accelerating.

The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit. Services, by contrast, saw a softer performance despite a sharp rise in new export business."

Employment and Cost Pressures Remain Subdued

Private sector employment increased marginally in November. Manufacturing firms recorded their strongest hiring growth in seven months, while service providers reduced workforce numbers for the first time in nearly a year.

Input costs rose only slightly, while selling prices increased at a modestly faster pace than in October. Businesses also reported improved confidence, with overall optimism reaching its highest level since May, although it remained below the long-term average.

Manufacturers increased input purchases at the fastest rate since May and recorded the strongest replenishment of purchase inventories in nine months. Finished goods inventories also rose to their highest level since the survey began in March 2005.

The survey was conducted between November 11 and 18 among manufacturing and service sector companies.

(KNN Bureau)