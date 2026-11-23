MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Posts, Belagavi Division, and the Export Commission of Handicrafts and Handlooms, in association with the Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) Women Cell, Belagavi, organised an awareness programme on export opportunities for entrepreneurs on the 13th November at the Belagavi Chamber of Commerce.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan, IAS, attended the programme as the chief guest. In his inaugural address, he advised the organisers to identify the challenges faced by micro entrepreneurs in accessing export markets.

Aruri Sharma, IPoS, Divisional Head of the Department of Posts, attended as the guest of honour. She explained how entrepreneurs could export their products through post offices at lower costs.

She also highlighted the department's girl child savings scheme and encouraged women entrepreneurs to make use of postal services. She expressed her willingness to address members at a future meeting.

Sheedevi Soth, Country Head of the Export Commission of Handicrafts, encouraged entrepreneurs to utilise the department's facilities and highlighted the availability of e-commerce training.

Ramesh, Country Chairman of the Export Commission of Handicrafts, briefed participants on the training programmes and exhibitions conducted by the department. He said training would also be provided along with stipends and certificates to participants.

Dr Priya Puranik, State Vice President of LUB, explained how the organisation would support and guide startups. She also encouraged members to apply for artisan cards, which would enable them to participate in exhibitions free of cost.

Around 95 people attended the programme. Dr Puranik also thanked Aruri Sharma for her participation and support.

(KNN Bureau)