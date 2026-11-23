MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with nine industry and regional associations on November 20, 2026, to strengthen institutional support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoUs were signed by FISME President Rakesh Chhabra, with FISME Past President Dr Animesh Saxena also being present for the occasion.

The partner organisations are Chamber of Industries of Udyog Vihar, Industrial Development Association, Gurgaon Industrial Association (GIA), IMT Manesar Industrial Association, Daulatabad Road Industrial Association, Association of Small Progressive, Innovative and Rising Enterprises (ASPIRE), Kadipur Industrial Welfare Association, National Trade & Industry Council and Apollo Hospitals.

The partnerships aim to improve MSME competitiveness, growth and sustainability through joint initiatives in policy advocacy, capacity building, market access, quality compliance, digital transformation, skill development and access to finance.

Focus on Strengthening Industry Associations

Addressing the programme, the FISME President highlighted that industry associations need to strengthen their institutional capacities, explore new revenue streams and expand services to members amid changing business conditions.

Chhabra said,“The MoU signing initiative is part of FISME's broader effort to build a network of capable, empowered and self-sustaining industry associations across the country. Through these partnerships, FISME aims to bring its national-level institutional networks and technical expertise closer to the MSMEs represented by its partner associations.”

He emphasised that the real value of these partnerships would depend on the activities jointly undertaken and the tangible benefits that MSMEs and their associations derive from them.

FISME's Support Across Key MSME Areas

FISME will provide institutional mentoring and capacity-building support to partner associations, alongside access to national policy advocacy platforms, government consultations and stakeholder networks. Associations will be able to raise regional and sector-specific concerns and access policy updates.

The partnership will cover quality, sustainability and regulatory certifications, including ZED, ISO, BIS, GMP, CE, UKCA, FDA, RoHS and REACH requirements, as well as emerging compliance areas such as CBAM, EUDR, ESG, labour standards, traceability and due diligence. FISME will facilitate access to consultants and available government support for certifications.

Other areas include workshops on artificial intelligence, digital technologies and cybersecurity, including possible free access to selected AI tools; intellectual property support through FISME's MSME-supported facilitation centre for patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs and geographical indications; and skill development centres through partnerships with local institutions and government or CSR resources.

FISME will also facilitate awareness and support on delayed payments, commercial disputes, tax and labour litigation, including access to legal assistance and its proposed arbitration and mediation facilities.

In banking and finance, the partnership will provide opportunities to interact with financial institutions and access support for venture capital, private equity and public fundraising through SME exchanges.

FISME will also extend its expertise in exports, imports, free trade agreements, trade regulations and market access, besides facilitating buyer-seller meetings, foreign delegations, overseas trade participation and discounted Certificates of Origin for eligible members.

Members of partner associations will be treated as associate members of FISME.

Role of Partner Associations

The associations will provide grassroots access to MSMEs, share industry intelligence and policy feedback, mobilise members for joint programmes and nominate nodal officers for coordination. They will also disseminate information on government schemes, policy updates and business opportunities.

Subject to privacy requirements and member consent, they may facilitate member information-sharing for trade promotion, buyer-seller interactions, supply-chain partnerships and business matchmaking.

All sides will explore joint projects, studies, policy advocacy, capacity-building programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The MoUs were signed during the 5th Global Industrial Convention, organised by the National Trade & Industry Council (NTIC) in partnership with the GIA.

(KNN Bureau)