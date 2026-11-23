MENAFN - KNN India)Gurugram District MSME Centre Deputy Director Ramandeep has urged micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industry associations to make greater use of government schemes, highlighting lack of awareness as a key reason for low uptake of available benefits.

Addressing the 5th Global Industrial Convention, where the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with nine MSME associations to strengthen their capacity-building efforts, Ramandeep outlined various Haryana government schemes offering financial assistance to industries and MSMEs.

The event was organised by the National Trade & Industry Council (NTIC) in partnership with the Gurgaon Industrial Association (GIA) on November 20, 2026.

Key Haryana Government Schemes for MSMEs

Highlighting the available support, Ramandeep discussed the Cluster Plug & Play Scheme, which offers grant-in-aid of 50 per cent of the total project cost, up to Rs. 5 crore, for projects on a minimum of five acres of land involving at least 10 sheds or plug-and-play facilities.

He also outlined the Haryana Interest Subsidy Scheme, which provides interest subsidies on term loans to new and existing manufacturing micro and small enterprises acquiring new machinery or equipment on or after July 29, 2026. The subsidy is 5 per cent, up to Rs. 20 lakh annually, in core areas; 6 per cent, up to Rs. 20 lakh, in intermediate areas; and 7 per cent, up to Rs. 25 lakh, in sub-prime and prime/focus areas.

Under the Haryana MSE Insurance Scheme, the state government provides reimbursement of 33 per cent of the insurance premium, up to Rs. 5 lakh annually, to new and existing manufacturing micro and small enterprises for three years during the policy's operative period.

The Haryana Research and Development Centre Scheme provides reimbursement of 50 per cent of the project cost, with building costs limited to 25 per cent of the project cost, up to Rs. 5 crore, to manufacturing MSMEs setting up research and development centres or laboratories.

He also referred to other government schemes and reforms offering financial and institutional support to industries and MSMEs.

Call for Greater Awareness

Ramandeep pointed out that several government schemes and policy benefits remain underutilised due to a lack of awareness among enterprises and industry associations.

He urged MSMEs and industry bodies to take the initiative to understand and access the available support, adding that they could approach the Gurugram District MSME Centre for assistance and information on the schemes and other related matters.

(KNN Bureau)

