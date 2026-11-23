MENAFN - KNN India)India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and advanced six infrastructure and connectivity projects during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

The agreements cover cooperation in security, forensic sciences, civil service training, traditional medicine, satellite communications, urban development, healthcare, livestock and fisheries, business standard reported.

Balendra Shah is visiting India from November 22 to 23. The visit is his first bilateral trip abroad since assuming office in March 2026.

Among the agreements, India's National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, and Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department will collaborate in academic and research activities. Rashtriya Raksha University and Nepal's National Police Academy have also signed an agreement for cooperation.

The National Centre for Good Governance, under India's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, has entered into an MoU with Nepal Administrative Staff College to provide capacity-building training to Nepalese civil servants.

Other agreements cover cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, healthcare, livestock and fisheries. An agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication provides for establishing a satellite communication network using the South Asia Satellite.

The six infrastructure and connectivity initiatives include the Saryu-Kamala Express rail service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal.

India also laid the foundation stone for an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Banbasa. Construction of ICPs at Bhairahawa, Sunauli and Dodhara Chandani is underway. A motorable bridge connecting Dharchula in India with Darchula in Nepal was also inaugurated.

In the energy sector, the foundation stone was laid for the 669-MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project. The two countries also dedicated Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline and laid the foundation stone for a petroleum terminal at Jhapa, which is part of the proposed Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline.

India will provide Nepal with an economic package of 240 billion Nepalese rupees, equivalent to around USD 1.62 billion, Modi said after the talks. The announcement follows devastating floods in Nepal in August that killed around 1,500 people, while another 5,200 were reported missing and presumed dead.

Modi said India had maintained supplies of fuel and other essential commodities to Nepal despite challenges related to oil supplies this year.

"We will together write a golden chapter of India-Nepal relations," PM Modi said after the meeting.

Balendra Shah said mutual respect, trust and goodwill form the foundation of bilateral relations.

"Mutual respect, steadfast trust and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of India-Nepal relations," he said.

He also said ties between the two countries were "as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as oceans".

(KNN Bureau)

