AS Watson Uses AI To Boost Availability And Speed Up Retail Supply Chain
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – AS Watson Group, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, is accelerating its global supply chain transformation through artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation to drive operational excellence, empower colleagues and deliver seamless customer experiences across its O+O (Offline plus Online) retail ecosystem.
With evolving technologies deployed across over 55 distribution centres worldwide, AS Watson is building a smarter, more agile and future-ready supply chain. In 2025 alone, the Group handled over 3.7 billion pieces, demonstrating the scale of its operations and the vital role of supply chain innovation in powering its global retail business.
Steve Zandi, Group Supply Chain Director of AS Watson, said,“The future of supply chain is not people or technology. It is people empowered by technology. By bringing AI, automation and human expertise together, we can move faster, improve availability for customers and create better opportunities for our people.”
Smarter Supply Chain: Driving Efficiency and Enhancing Customer Experience
AS Watson is harnessing AI, robotics and intelligent automation to transform supply chain operations, deploying technologies such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), automated picking systems and AI-powered demand forecasting.
These innovations are delivering impressive results. At its Benelux Ede distribution facility, automation has doubled operational throughput with the same workforce. AI has shortened an inter-store stock-transfer compilation process from six hours to just 15 minutes, demonstrating significant productivity gains.
Beyond operational efficiency, real-time inventory visibility and intelligent order routing are strengthening AS Watson's O+O capabilities, enabling seamless Click & Collect and Click & Deliver services. With a nearly 99% on-shelf availability standard for fast-moving products, the Group is making customer experience more effortless and enjoyable.
Empowered People: Breaking Barriers, Creating Opportunities
At AS Watson, supply chain transformation goes beyond technology. It's about breaking barriers, empowering people and creating an inclusive workplace for everyone to thrive.
By automating repetitive and physically demanding tasks, AS Watson is enabling colleagues to focus on higher-value roles while creating a safer, more accessible and inclusive workplace.
Women now account for nearly 50% of the workforce at automated distribution centres, compared with around 30% at non-automated facilities. In Watsons China's distribution centre network, female representation in picking operations has risen from 50% to 70% following the introduction of automation, highlighting its role in fostering a more inclusive workplace.
Steve concluded,“Automation is not just about improving efficiency. It is about rethinking how people work and creating opportunities for a more diverse workforce. We believe the true power of innovation lies not just in technology, but in the people it empowers.”
Hashtag: #ASWatson
About AS Watson GroupEstablished in 1841, AS Watson Group is one of the world's longest-standing and most recognised retail companies with roots in Asia. Today, the company operates over 17,000 stores across 12 retail brands in 31 markets, employing 130,000 people globally. This makes AS Watson Group the largest international health and beauty retailer in the world.
In the fiscal year 2025, AS Watson Group reported revenue of over US$26 billion. The company's technology-enabled O+O (Offline plus Online) platforms serve over 6 billion shoppers annually, seamlessly integrating physical and digital retail experiences.
AS Watson Group supported over 180 charitable and non-profit organisations every year, dedicating over 40,000 hours of volunteer work to serve over 370,000 people in need in our operating markets.
AS Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has four core businesses – ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications in over 50 countries.
Please visit for more information.
With evolving technologies deployed across over 55 distribution centres worldwide, AS Watson is building a smarter, more agile and future-ready supply chain. In 2025 alone, the Group handled over 3.7 billion pieces, demonstrating the scale of its operations and the vital role of supply chain innovation in powering its global retail business.
Steve Zandi, Group Supply Chain Director of AS Watson, said,“The future of supply chain is not people or technology. It is people empowered by technology. By bringing AI, automation and human expertise together, we can move faster, improve availability for customers and create better opportunities for our people.”
Smarter Supply Chain: Driving Efficiency and Enhancing Customer Experience
AS Watson is harnessing AI, robotics and intelligent automation to transform supply chain operations, deploying technologies such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), automated picking systems and AI-powered demand forecasting.
These innovations are delivering impressive results. At its Benelux Ede distribution facility, automation has doubled operational throughput with the same workforce. AI has shortened an inter-store stock-transfer compilation process from six hours to just 15 minutes, demonstrating significant productivity gains.
Beyond operational efficiency, real-time inventory visibility and intelligent order routing are strengthening AS Watson's O+O capabilities, enabling seamless Click & Collect and Click & Deliver services. With a nearly 99% on-shelf availability standard for fast-moving products, the Group is making customer experience more effortless and enjoyable.
Empowered People: Breaking Barriers, Creating Opportunities
At AS Watson, supply chain transformation goes beyond technology. It's about breaking barriers, empowering people and creating an inclusive workplace for everyone to thrive.
By automating repetitive and physically demanding tasks, AS Watson is enabling colleagues to focus on higher-value roles while creating a safer, more accessible and inclusive workplace.
Women now account for nearly 50% of the workforce at automated distribution centres, compared with around 30% at non-automated facilities. In Watsons China's distribution centre network, female representation in picking operations has risen from 50% to 70% following the introduction of automation, highlighting its role in fostering a more inclusive workplace.
Steve concluded,“Automation is not just about improving efficiency. It is about rethinking how people work and creating opportunities for a more diverse workforce. We believe the true power of innovation lies not just in technology, but in the people it empowers.”
Hashtag: #ASWatson
About AS Watson GroupEstablished in 1841, AS Watson Group is one of the world's longest-standing and most recognised retail companies with roots in Asia. Today, the company operates over 17,000 stores across 12 retail brands in 31 markets, employing 130,000 people globally. This makes AS Watson Group the largest international health and beauty retailer in the world.
In the fiscal year 2025, AS Watson Group reported revenue of over US$26 billion. The company's technology-enabled O+O (Offline plus Online) platforms serve over 6 billion shoppers annually, seamlessly integrating physical and digital retail experiences.
AS Watson Group supported over 180 charitable and non-profit organisations every year, dedicating over 40,000 hours of volunteer work to serve over 370,000 people in need in our operating markets.
AS Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has four core businesses – ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications in over 50 countries.
Please visit for more information.
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