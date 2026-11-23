Acrab Signs Mou With Modigencevision At SWITCH 2026 To Advance On-Device AI For Robotics
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The agreement covers planned integration of Acrab's GΞLIX 1 edge AI SoC into ModigenceVision's MARUTM vision platform and joint business development – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – Acrab, a Singapore-headquartered company building agentic AI compute infrastructure, made its exhibition debut at SWITCH 2026 (Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology) with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ModigenceVision, a Korean developer of 3D vision systems for robots and physical AI.
Under the MoU, the companies plan to integrate Acrab's edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) into ModigenceVision's vision products, including MARUTM, its Modular Edge AI Vision Platform. They will also pursue business opportunities through mutual customer referrals.
Combining On-Device AI Compute with 3D Perception
MARU combines sensors, edge computing and vision AI. The planned integration of GΞLIX 1 is intended to enable a broader range of AI models to run directly on robots and intelligent devices, supporting local perception and multimodal understanding while reducing reliance on cloud processing and off-device data transfer.
Built on a 5 nm process, GΞLIX 1 integrates a 20-core Arm CPU, GPU and NPU with 273 GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. It delivers 700 TOPS of effective NPU performance with sparsity and is designed to support local deployment of open-source models up to the 100B-parameter class. Acrab combines the SoC with software and system orchestration to support on-device AI agents.
“AI is moving from generating answers to completing tasks, and that work happens where people and devices are,” said Dr. Ken Phua, CEO of Acrab.“Together with ModigenceVision's 3D perception technology, we will test how GΞLIX 1 helps robots and physical AI systems understand their surroundings and act on site.”
“Many of the mistakes robots make on site come from misreading their surroundings,” said Kim Dae-hee, CEO of ModigenceVision.“With Acrab's SoC in MARU, we will test whether robots can perceive their surroundings with larger AI models running on the device itself.” --br->
Hashtag: #SWITCH2026 #Acrab#AI
About AcrabFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, Acrab builds purpose-built silicon, software and system orchestration for on-device AI. Its portfolio includes the GΞLIX 1 edge AI SoC alongside reference designs such as Agent Box, a personal edge AI workstation. Having raised more than US$480 million, Acrab aims to define the agentic AI compute infrastructure, enabling reliable, accessible agents for everyday life and creativity.
About ModigenceVisionModigenceVision is a Korean company developing 3D vision hardware and edge AI perception systems for robotics and automation. Its MARUTM - Modular Edge AI Vision Platform integrates sensors, edge computing and vision AI to support on-device perception.
Under the MoU, the companies plan to integrate Acrab's edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) into ModigenceVision's vision products, including MARUTM, its Modular Edge AI Vision Platform. They will also pursue business opportunities through mutual customer referrals.
Combining On-Device AI Compute with 3D Perception
MARU combines sensors, edge computing and vision AI. The planned integration of GΞLIX 1 is intended to enable a broader range of AI models to run directly on robots and intelligent devices, supporting local perception and multimodal understanding while reducing reliance on cloud processing and off-device data transfer.
Built on a 5 nm process, GΞLIX 1 integrates a 20-core Arm CPU, GPU and NPU with 273 GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. It delivers 700 TOPS of effective NPU performance with sparsity and is designed to support local deployment of open-source models up to the 100B-parameter class. Acrab combines the SoC with software and system orchestration to support on-device AI agents.
“AI is moving from generating answers to completing tasks, and that work happens where people and devices are,” said Dr. Ken Phua, CEO of Acrab.“Together with ModigenceVision's 3D perception technology, we will test how GΞLIX 1 helps robots and physical AI systems understand their surroundings and act on site.”
“Many of the mistakes robots make on site come from misreading their surroundings,” said Kim Dae-hee, CEO of ModigenceVision.“With Acrab's SoC in MARU, we will test whether robots can perceive their surroundings with larger AI models running on the device itself.” --br->
Hashtag: #SWITCH2026 #Acrab#AI
About AcrabFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, Acrab builds purpose-built silicon, software and system orchestration for on-device AI. Its portfolio includes the GΞLIX 1 edge AI SoC alongside reference designs such as Agent Box, a personal edge AI workstation. Having raised more than US$480 million, Acrab aims to define the agentic AI compute infrastructure, enabling reliable, accessible agents for everyday life and creativity.
About ModigenceVisionModigenceVision is a Korean company developing 3D vision hardware and edge AI perception systems for robotics and automation. Its MARUTM - Modular Edge AI Vision Platform integrates sensors, edge computing and vision AI to support on-device perception.
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