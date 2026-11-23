Green SM Celebrates Second Anniversary In Indonesia With G2EEN SEASON Promotion, Offering Special Fare Discounts
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – Marking two years of operations in Indonesia, Green SM has officially launched the“Need a Cab? Call Green SM” campaign, kicking off with the special“G2EEN SEASON” promotion offering a 25% discount on all-electric taxi fares, capped at IDR 100,000 per trip. Running from November 23, 2026, through January 31, 2027, the promotion aims to deliver significant travel savings for customers while encouraging more Indonesians to embrace green mobility, helping reduce urban pollution during the year-end festive season.
Specifically, from November 23, 2026, through January 31, 2027, all eligible rides booked through the Green SM platform will automatically receive a 25% fare discount, capped at IDR 100,000 per trip. Available throughout the promotional period, the offer provides customers with an opportunity to experience safe, comfortable, all-electric taxi services at exceptionally affordable fares, particularly during the year-end festive season when travel demand typically increases.
“G2EEN SEASON” marks the first promotional initiative under Green SM's overarching“Need a Cab? Call Green SM” campaign, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering three core benefits to customers: Good Service, Good Value, and Peace of Mind. With its modern, all-electric fleet offering smooth, quiet rides with zero tailpipe emissions, alongside a team of professionally trained drivers, Green SM aims to provide Indonesian customers with a comfortable and worry-free travel experience. At the same time, the company continues to expand its driver network and optimize operational efficiency to enhance service availability and meet growing mobility demand across urban areas.
Mr. Le Viet Hai Son, CEO of Green SM Indonesia, said: “Over the past two years in Indonesia, we have witnessed the market's tremendous growth potential and the positive reception of green mobility solutions among Indonesian consumers. Through the 'G2EEN SEASON' promotion, Green SM aims to ease transportation costs for customers during the year-end festive season while making modern, safe electric taxi services more accessible to a wider audience, contributing to improved urban environmental quality. This initiative also reflects Green SM's long-term commitment to supporting Indonesia in building a modern, environmentally friendly, and sustainable transportation system.”
Since its official launch in Jakarta in December 2024, Green SM has steadily expanded its all-electric taxi network across Indonesia, from Greater Jakarta to Surabaya on Java Island, Makassar on Sulawesi Island, and Bandar Lampung and Palembang on Sumatra Island. After two years of operations, Green SM continues to strengthen customer support initiatives, improve service accessibility, and progressively establish all-electric taxis as a mainstream mobility choice in Indonesia.
Globally, as of September 2026, Green SM had completed approximately 850 million rides, covering a total distance of nearly 6 billion kilometers and helping avoid more than 800,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions-equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed by approximately 36 million trees in one year. These achievements further underscore Green SM's pioneering role in accelerating the green transition, reducing environmental pollution, and advancing sustainable transportation across its markets.
Hashtag: #GreenSM
Specifically, from November 23, 2026, through January 31, 2027, all eligible rides booked through the Green SM platform will automatically receive a 25% fare discount, capped at IDR 100,000 per trip. Available throughout the promotional period, the offer provides customers with an opportunity to experience safe, comfortable, all-electric taxi services at exceptionally affordable fares, particularly during the year-end festive season when travel demand typically increases.
“G2EEN SEASON” marks the first promotional initiative under Green SM's overarching“Need a Cab? Call Green SM” campaign, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering three core benefits to customers: Good Service, Good Value, and Peace of Mind. With its modern, all-electric fleet offering smooth, quiet rides with zero tailpipe emissions, alongside a team of professionally trained drivers, Green SM aims to provide Indonesian customers with a comfortable and worry-free travel experience. At the same time, the company continues to expand its driver network and optimize operational efficiency to enhance service availability and meet growing mobility demand across urban areas.
Mr. Le Viet Hai Son, CEO of Green SM Indonesia, said: “Over the past two years in Indonesia, we have witnessed the market's tremendous growth potential and the positive reception of green mobility solutions among Indonesian consumers. Through the 'G2EEN SEASON' promotion, Green SM aims to ease transportation costs for customers during the year-end festive season while making modern, safe electric taxi services more accessible to a wider audience, contributing to improved urban environmental quality. This initiative also reflects Green SM's long-term commitment to supporting Indonesia in building a modern, environmentally friendly, and sustainable transportation system.”
Since its official launch in Jakarta in December 2024, Green SM has steadily expanded its all-electric taxi network across Indonesia, from Greater Jakarta to Surabaya on Java Island, Makassar on Sulawesi Island, and Bandar Lampung and Palembang on Sumatra Island. After two years of operations, Green SM continues to strengthen customer support initiatives, improve service accessibility, and progressively establish all-electric taxis as a mainstream mobility choice in Indonesia.
Globally, as of September 2026, Green SM had completed approximately 850 million rides, covering a total distance of nearly 6 billion kilometers and helping avoid more than 800,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions-equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed by approximately 36 million trees in one year. These achievements further underscore Green SM's pioneering role in accelerating the green transition, reducing environmental pollution, and advancing sustainable transportation across its markets.
Hashtag: #GreenSM
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