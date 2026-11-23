A Bridge Between Indonesia And China: Bali Brought Together Government, Investors, Developers And Future Technologies At The Indonesia-China Bridge Forum
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BALI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – On October 29, 2026, the Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa hosted the first international“Indonesia-China Bridge Forum: Government | Investment | Development | Real Estate.” The Forum served as a platform for dialogue between the economies and business communities of the two countries. Its key themes were innovation in the construction sector, business cooperation and foreign investment in Indonesia's growth and development.
The Forum gathered more than 1,000 participants: government representatives, investors, leading developers, construction companies, real estate professionals and business media from Indonesia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong. It was held with the support of the Senate of the Republic of Indonesia (DPD RI) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia). Forum organizer: BIG BALI GROUP. General Partner: China Construction Group.
On the Forum's main stage, KADIN Indonesia, represented by Devi Erna Rachmawati, S.E., M.B.A., Ph.D., China Construction Group and BIG BALI GROUP signed contracts for the construction of the first 1,000 urban houses for low-income families. The project is part of the national program of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to build 2 million homes for low-income families.
The project is based on the Urban Farming Houses concept: social housing where families can grow their own fruit and vegetables in an urban garden. The concept's author, Devi Erna Rachmawati, Chairwoman of the Indonesian-Eurasian International Council (IEIC) and Vice Chairman of the Agriculture Sector at KADIN Indonesia, presented it in her talk“Concept of Urban Farming Houses: Social Housing for Low-Income Families in Indonesia.” Chinese investment and technology, Indonesian business and a national housing program came together in a single project.
China Construction Group, BIG BALI GROUP and Fang Zheng Jing Dao have begun building Indonesia's first and the country's largest factory for PC panels made of concrete and ceramics. Investment in the project exceeds US$20 million. It is a clear sign of active cooperation between China and Indonesia and contributes positively to the overall picture of foreign investment in the Indonesian economy.
LEGENDS 3D presented 3DCP (3D Concrete Printing), an industrial building printing technology that combines robotics and artificial intelligence. It works with concrete, organic clay and recycled plastic, making construction faster, more sustainable and more cost-efficient, with less waste. Buildings are printed layer by layer, so curved, sculptural and decorative forms become part of the structure itself.
ICONIC LIVING Resort spans 3.5 hectares and is being developed in four stages, comprising a total of 400 apartments and 80 premium ocean-view villas. Its signature is a flowing, organic concrete façade printed on a latest-generation 3DCP printer. These technologies are unique and are being applied in Indonesia for the first time. The project also stands out for its concept, built around four elements surrounding the human being (Water, Fire, Earth and Air), which are reflected in its architecture, design and the entire resort environment.
Manta Livin Uluwatu, the first stage of ICONIC LIVING Resort, is already under construction together with Fang Zheng Jing Dao, a leading Chinese company and PC panel manufacturer. The resort is located in the southernmost and most scenic part of Uluwatu, near Nyang Nyang Beach. Architectural elements of Manta Livin Uluwatu are created using LEGENDS 3D's 3DCP technology, and the technology was demonstrated at the Forum through this very project, the first demonstration of its kind in Indonesia.
The first stage includes 25 premium villas (Shell Villas, Haven Villas, Delmar Villas) and 85 ocean-view apartments and penthouses. Residents and guests will enjoy spa and longevity programs, yoga and meditation, ocean-view fitness, healthy nutrition, a medical spa, personalized health monitoring and smart-space technologies.
Fang Zheng Jing Dao, Indonesia's first precast concrete panel factory, presented the Chinese Aluminum Formwork System (AFS). It allows the structure of a villa, including MEP (electrical and utility networks), to be completed in 4 days instead of the usual 30.
The Forum also hosted the first presentation of the Chinese company Cosmo Home, one of the largest suppliers of home and finishing materials and products. The company presented its capabilities, from its own supply chain to ready-made interior solutions, including kitchens and full furniture packages. Cosmo Home has already opened its first showroom in Bali.
All of these companies, together with LEGENDS 3D and OMNI, are part of China Construction Group. The Group focuses on developing B2B relationships in Indonesia's growing market. Its clients, Indonesian construction and development companies, receive a full range of services, from foundations and structure to windows, furniture and final finishing: the entire construction cycle from A to Z.
Distinguished guests and speakers of the Forum included:
China Construction Group welcomes cooperation with developers, property owners, builders and architects across Indonesia. Through the Group's ecosystem, the following are already available nationwide:
The Forum gathered more than 1,000 participants: government representatives, investors, leading developers, construction companies, real estate professionals and business media from Indonesia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong. It was held with the support of the Senate of the Republic of Indonesia (DPD RI) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia). Forum organizer: BIG BALI GROUP. General Partner: China Construction Group.
On the Forum's main stage, KADIN Indonesia, represented by Devi Erna Rachmawati, S.E., M.B.A., Ph.D., China Construction Group and BIG BALI GROUP signed contracts for the construction of the first 1,000 urban houses for low-income families. The project is part of the national program of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to build 2 million homes for low-income families.
The project is based on the Urban Farming Houses concept: social housing where families can grow their own fruit and vegetables in an urban garden. The concept's author, Devi Erna Rachmawati, Chairwoman of the Indonesian-Eurasian International Council (IEIC) and Vice Chairman of the Agriculture Sector at KADIN Indonesia, presented it in her talk“Concept of Urban Farming Houses: Social Housing for Low-Income Families in Indonesia.” Chinese investment and technology, Indonesian business and a national housing program came together in a single project.
China Construction Group, BIG BALI GROUP and Fang Zheng Jing Dao have begun building Indonesia's first and the country's largest factory for PC panels made of concrete and ceramics. Investment in the project exceeds US$20 million. It is a clear sign of active cooperation between China and Indonesia and contributes positively to the overall picture of foreign investment in the Indonesian economy.
LEGENDS 3D presented 3DCP (3D Concrete Printing), an industrial building printing technology that combines robotics and artificial intelligence. It works with concrete, organic clay and recycled plastic, making construction faster, more sustainable and more cost-efficient, with less waste. Buildings are printed layer by layer, so curved, sculptural and decorative forms become part of the structure itself.
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3DCP: industrial concrete printing;
Robotics & AI: robotic control and artificial intelligence throughout the printing process;
Eco-Friendly and Recyclable: responsible materials and production, use of recycled plastic;
Sustainable: resource-efficient construction.
ICONIC LIVING Resort spans 3.5 hectares and is being developed in four stages, comprising a total of 400 apartments and 80 premium ocean-view villas. Its signature is a flowing, organic concrete façade printed on a latest-generation 3DCP printer. These technologies are unique and are being applied in Indonesia for the first time. The project also stands out for its concept, built around four elements surrounding the human being (Water, Fire, Earth and Air), which are reflected in its architecture, design and the entire resort environment.
Manta Livin Uluwatu, the first stage of ICONIC LIVING Resort, is already under construction together with Fang Zheng Jing Dao, a leading Chinese company and PC panel manufacturer. The resort is located in the southernmost and most scenic part of Uluwatu, near Nyang Nyang Beach. Architectural elements of Manta Livin Uluwatu are created using LEGENDS 3D's 3DCP technology, and the technology was demonstrated at the Forum through this very project, the first demonstration of its kind in Indonesia.
The first stage includes 25 premium villas (Shell Villas, Haven Villas, Delmar Villas) and 85 ocean-view apartments and penthouses. Residents and guests will enjoy spa and longevity programs, yoga and meditation, ocean-view fitness, healthy nutrition, a medical spa, personalized health monitoring and smart-space technologies.
Fang Zheng Jing Dao, Indonesia's first precast concrete panel factory, presented the Chinese Aluminum Formwork System (AFS). It allows the structure of a villa, including MEP (electrical and utility networks), to be completed in 4 days instead of the usual 30.
The Forum also hosted the first presentation of the Chinese company Cosmo Home, one of the largest suppliers of home and finishing materials and products. The company presented its capabilities, from its own supply chain to ready-made interior solutions, including kitchens and full furniture packages. Cosmo Home has already opened its first showroom in Bali.
All of these companies, together with LEGENDS 3D and OMNI, are part of China Construction Group. The Group focuses on developing B2B relationships in Indonesia's growing market. Its clients, Indonesian construction and development companies, receive a full range of services, from foundations and structure to windows, furniture and final finishing: the entire construction cycle from A to Z.
Distinguished guests and speakers of the Forum included:
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Dr. Sultan Baktiar Najamudin, Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Indonesia (DPD RI), who opened the business program with an address to participants;
Devi Erna Rachmawati, S.E., M.B.A., Ph.D., Vice Chairman of the Agriculture Sector, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia), Chairwoman of the Indonesian-Eurasian International Council (IEIC), with the talk“Concept of Urban Farming Houses: Social Housing for Low-Income Families in Indonesia”;
a representative of the President of Indonesia, head of the ruling party;
Ahmad Ridha Sabana, Special Envoy of the President of Indonesia for MSMEs, Creative Economy and Digital;
Dr. Aris Marsudiyanto, S.E., M.M., Head of the Development Control and Special Investigation Agency of the Republic of Indonesia;
Dr. Ida Bagus Rai Dharmawijaya Mantra, S.E., M.Si., Senator representing Bali Province, DPD RI (Education, Culture, Tourism, Healthcare, Creative Economy and Social Welfare);
Ni Luh Putu Ary Pertami Djelantik, Senator representing Bali Province, DPD RI (SME Development, Women's and Children's Rights, Local Economic Development and Community Welfare);
I Komang Merta Jiwa, Senator representing Bali Province, DPD RI (Economics, Finance and Regional Development);
Empi Muslion, Office of the Chairman of the Senate (DPD RI);
Pitan Daslani, Office of the Chairman of the Senate (DPD RI);
Noer Sardono, Office of the Chairman of the Senate (DPD RI);
Rudy Susmanto, S.Si., Regent of Bogor Regency, West Java;
Ade Ruhandi, S.E., Vice Regent of Bogor Regency, West Java;
Aniceto Magno Da Silva, Head of the Trade Office, Semarang City;
Lutfhi Eko Nugroho, Head of Economic Affairs, Semarang City;
Rully Syahputra, Special Staff to the Mayor of Semarang for Economy and Development;
Bernardino Moningka Vega, Deputy Chairman for International Relations, KADIN Indonesia;
Kusuma Ida Anjani, M.Bus, M.AppFin, Chairwoman of the Indonesian Wellness & Spa Association (ASPI), with the talk“Wellness Integrated Development: Unlocking New Business Value Through Indonesian Wellness Culture”;
Ding Ding, Architect and Co-founder of LEGENDS 3D, with the talk“Integrating Advanced Chinese 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) Technologies in Indonesia”;
Prof. Dr. Mu Jun, PhD (CUHK), MArch (XUAUT), Dean/Professor, Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Director, Research Center of Earth Architecture, with the talk“Maneuvering Geometric Complexity: Algorithms and Repetitive Structures” and a presentation of the revolution in clay printing;
Haotian Man, Hong Kong-based architect, Founder of Atelier Maneuver, Senior Partner at Hope Housing, with the talk“Sustainable 3D-Printed Architecture: Building with Earth and Natural Materials”;
Prof. Dr. Ir. I Dewa Gede Agung Diasana Putra, S.T., M.T., CIM, Vice Chairman of the Indonesian National Arbitration Board (BANI) Bali-Nusra, who explained how BANI and IMAC help resolve business disputes confidentially, quickly and without damaging partnerships;
Amar Alapati, Founder, The Serenite Collection American Hotels & Management Company, presenting the first American hotel and restaurant management company in Bali;
Nicolas Lee, Fitness World Champion, Gym & Wellness Entrepreneur, Health & Longevity Strategist, Co-founder of Reload Sanctuary, with the talk“Potential of the Fitness, Wellness and Gym Industry Worldwide in 2026. Bali as a Top Destination in the World Market”;
Fang Zheng Jing Dao, with the presentation“Building a House in Just 4 Days: Chinese Advanced Aluminum Formwork & Monolithic Concrete Technology”;
Cosmo Home, with the presentation“Complete Interior Finishing Solutions from A to Z”;
Aie Natasha, ESG & Business Sustainability Senior Specialist, PT CCEPC Environment Protection and Energy Utilization Comprehensive Indonesia, with the talk“Make Buildings Livable” on Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO), Waste-to-Energy and Solar PV for entire districts;
Jason Fong, Executive Director of Forbes Club Australia, with the talk“Connecting Entrepreneurs and Leaders Around the World”;
William Saputra, with the talk“Indonesia and China: Building Business through Social Media Bridge” on turning digital engagement into real bookings and working with the Chinese platforms Red, Douyin and WeChat;
Dalong Wei, Deputy General Manager at Leyoujia, a top Chinese real estate brokerage (RMB 500B+ transaction volume), with 14 years leading sales teams of 7,000+, formerly at Alibaba developing real estate channels on Tmall and Alipay;
Mark Meallin, Australian Investment Fund;
international investment funds from Malaysia, India, Singapore, the USA and China focused on investment in Indonesia.
China Construction Group welcomes cooperation with developers, property owners, builders and architects across Indonesia. Through the Group's ecosystem, the following are already available nationwide:
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façade elements and decorative architectural details using 3DCP technology (LEGENDS 3D);
Aluminum Formwork System (AFS) and precast concrete panels (Fang Zheng Jing Dao);
construction of villas and residential projects with interior supply and finishing (Cosmo Home).
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