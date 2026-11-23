MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) An office floor plan shows where desks and meeting rooms fit, but it does not show how employees actually use those spaces. A quiet floor on one afternoon may be crowded on another, while booked rooms can sit empty.

Location data gives facilities teams a way to compare those patterns before changing a layout or reducing space. The first step is to decide what the organization needs to measure and how the measurements will support a space decision.

Measure Use Across Office Zones

A facilities team can divide an office into zones, such as desk areas and meeting rooms, before collecting data. With location analytics solutions, the team can examine space utilization by area and time rather than relying on a building-wide average. The resulting patterns provide a starting point for comparing available space with the activities that take place there.

The measurement method matters. A room reservation shows an intention to use space, while an occupancy sensor records activity according to its detection method. Teams should document what each source counts and check whether its coverage matches the floor plan. Coverage gaps can make an active area appear unoccupied.

Compare Typical and Busy Periods

Average occupancy alone can conceal a shortage on busy days. Facilities teams should compare use across weekdays and times of day, then check whether the same pattern appears over a representative period.

A useful occupancy rate divides the number of occupied spaces by the number available in the same area and time period. The team should keep the denominator consistent when comparing periods. If desks are closed for repairs, for example, the available count needs to reflect that change.

Special events, holidays, and temporary closures also deserve a note. A space decision based on an unusual week can leave employees without enough room during normal operations.

Match Rooms to Meeting Demand

Meeting-room data can show whether the office has the right mix of room sizes. A large room used mainly by small groups suggests a different need than a small room that employees regularly use at full capacity.

Compare reservation records with observed occupancy where both are available. Unused bookings can point to a release-policy problem rather than a shortage of rooms. Repeated demand for a room size that is fully occupied can support a case for changing the layout.

Before converting a room, facilities teams should ask employees about equipment and accessibility needs. A room with low recorded use may still support activities that cannot move to an open area.

Rebalance Desks and Shared Space

Desk occupancy helps teams assess whether assigned seating reflects actual attendance. If a group of desks remains unused across representative periods, the organization can consider shared seating or repurposing that space.

A pilot is safer than a floor-wide change. The team can introduce shared desks in one zone, then compare availability during busy periods and collect employee feedback. Staff need a clear way to find a suitable desk, including seating that meets accessibility needs.

Space released by a pilot could become quiet work areas or rooms for calls. The choice should follow observed demand, not an assumption that every empty desk should become a collaboration area.

Protect Privacy and Check Data

Location information can be sensitive, even when the purpose is office space planning. Organizations should decide what data they need, who can access it, and how long it should be retained before collection begins.

Floor-planning reports should use aggregated data where possible. Employees also need a clear explanation of what is collected and how it will be used. Privacy requirements vary by location, so the organization should review its obligations before deployment.

Data quality deserves regular checks. A changed floor plan, a moved sensor, or a coverage gap can distort comparisons. Facilities and technical teams should record such changes alongside each reporting period.

Test Changes Before Reducing Space

A floor consolidation or lease decision has longer consequences than moving furniture. Before reducing space, teams should test a proposed layout against busy-period occupancy and the locations of the groups that need to work together.

A temporary change can expose practical problems that occupancy counts miss. For example, employees may have enough desks but too few quiet places for calls. Feedback can also reveal whether a route or workstation creates an accessibility barrier.

After the trial, compare the same measures used before the change. Keep the original definitions and reporting periods consistent so that the results support a fair comparison.

Conclusion

The best next step is a focused test, not an immediate redesign. Choose an area with a clear question, such as whether unused desks could accommodate more shared seating, and record its current use across representative days.

After a pilot, compare occupancy and employee feedback with the original baseline. If busy periods expose shortages or accessibility problems, revise the plan before extending it. A documented comparison gives facilities teams a more reliable basis for the next space decision.