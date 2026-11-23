MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Mobile robots are becoming an increasingly important part of warehouse and factory automation, with applications expanding from repetitive material transport to more flexible goods movement and autonomous picking. Rising labour costs, persistent workforce shortages, and growing fulfilment complexity are encouraging manufacturers and logistics operators to invest in automated material handling solutions.

According to IDTechEx, the combined market for mobile robots, autonomous vehicles, and drones in logistics is expected to expand more than fifteen-fold over the next two decades, reaching approximately $233.6 billion in annual equipment revenue by 2046.

Intralogistics and mobile picking are expected to remain the largest application segment, representing more than half of the overall market opportunity.

This expansion is accompanied by significant changes in the types of robots being deployed. Conventional automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have traditionally supported material transport along predefined routes in structured industrial environments. Grid-based automated guided carts (AGCs) offer another established approach, particularly for high-density storage and repeatable transport operations.

As navigation and perception technologies continue to improve, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and autonomous mobile vehicles (AMVs) are gaining commercial traction through greater operational flexibility and reduced dependence on fixed infrastructure.

The transition is creating a more diversified market in which different robot architectures address distinct operational requirements. IDTechEx expects unit-load AMRs and heavy-load AMVs to gain market share over the coming decades, while conventional AGVs and grid-based AGCs continue serving applications where predictable workflows and established infrastructure support cost-effective automation.

The IDTechEx report, Mobile Robots, Autonomous Vehicles, and Drones 2026-2046: Logistics, Warehousing, Delivery, Players, Markets & Forecasts, provides detailed technology benchmarking, company analysis, commercialisation assessments, and 20-year market forecasts across major logistics automation applications.

Autonomous navigation is reshaping the intralogistics product mix

The development of mobile robotics has been closely linked to advances in navigation, localisation, perception, and system integration. Traditional AGVs typically rely on predefined routes and established guidance infrastructure, providing predictable operation in controlled environments.

These characteristics remain valuable in manufacturing facilities and warehouses with stable layouts, repetitive transport requirements, and clearly defined traffic patterns.

AMRs introduce greater adaptability through autonomous navigation and environmental perception. Technologies such as lidar, cameras, inertial measurement units, and simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM) enable robots to localise themselves, navigate around obstacles, and respond to changes in their operating environment.

This reduces dependence on physical guidance infrastructure and can support more flexible deployment across facilities with evolving workflows.

The commercial implications extend beyond navigation performance. Warehouse operators increasingly evaluate mobile robots according to deployment costs, integration requirements, operational flexibility, fleet utilisation, and long-term scalability.

In facilities where transport routes change frequently or automation is introduced incrementally, infrastructure-independent navigation can provide operational advantages. Fixed-route systems remain economically attractive where task requirements are stable and high throughput is achievable through relatively simple automation architectures.

Payload requirements are also shaping product development. Unit-load AMRs typically support the movement of individual goods, containers, or other transport units, while heavy-load AMVs extend autonomous mobility into more demanding industrial applications.

IDTechEx's long-term market modelling in Mobile Robots, Autonomous Vehicles, and Drones 2026-2046: Logistics, Warehousing, Delivery, Players, Markets & Forecasts indicates a gradual redistribution of revenue across major intralogistics robot categories, with autonomous navigation platforms expected to capture an increasing proportion of the market. The pace of this shift will vary across applications, reflecting differences in operational requirements, technology maturity, and automation economics.

Mobile picking expands the scope of warehouse automation

Beyond material transport, mobile picking represents another important development in logistics robotics. Picking involves greater technical complexity because robots must interact with goods rather than simply transport them between locations. Differences in product dimensions, packaging, positioning, and handling requirements introduce additional challenges in perception, manipulation, and system reliability.

Two major technology approaches are emerging within this market. Structured case-picking systems operate within relatively controlled storage arrangements and repeatable workflows, allowing automation to be optimised around defined product and handling requirements. Mobile manipulators combine autonomous mobility with robotic arms and end effectors, extending the potential application range to more varied picking and handling tasks.

The commercial readiness of these technologies differs considerably. Structured picking systems benefit from greater environmental consistency, while mobile manipulation requires more advanced object recognition, grasp planning, motion control, and coordination between robotic mobility and manipulation. Picking accuracy, cycle time, operational reliability, and integration costs remain important considerations for commercial deployment.

Mobile picking is expected to become an increasingly important component of the warehouse robotics market over the forecast period. Starting from a relatively smaller commercial base, the segment offers considerable long-term growth potential as advances in perception, manipulation, and system integration expand the range of economically viable applications.

IDTechEx anticipates different commercialisation trajectories for structured case-picking systems and more versatile mobile manipulators, reflecting their respective levels of technical maturity and deployment complexity.

Long-Term market growth will reflect technology substitution and application expansion

The development of intralogistics robotics over the next two decades is expected to involve both market expansion and changes in the competitive position of individual robot categories. AGVs and AGCs will continue to serve established applications, while AMRs and AMVs are expected to capture an increasing share of demand through their flexibility and broader deployment potential. Mobile picking technologies will create additional opportunities as manipulation capabilities and commercial readiness advance.

Adoption will remain dependent on the operating environment and the economic requirements of individual facilities. Initial capital expenditure, integration complexity, workflow compatibility, safety validation, and fleet utilisation all influence the commercial value of automation. The pace of adoption and technology substitution will therefore vary across warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centres.

Overall, IDTechEx forecasts sustained growth in intralogistics robotics, supported by ongoing labour pressures, advances in autonomous navigation, and the expansion of automation into more complex material handling tasks.

Increasing product diversification will allow logistics operators to select robotic systems according to their specific operational requirements, while improvements in mobility, manipulation, and system integration will support broader commercial deployment through 2046.