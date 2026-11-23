MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Skyports Infrastructure and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have completed and secured regulatory certification for the Dubai Marina Vertiport, establishing the infrastructure for what the companies describe as the world's first permanent vertiport-to-vertiport electric air taxi route.

The facility, designated VMR, has been certified by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for commercial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations.

It will connect with the network's primary vertiport, VDX, near Dubai International Airport, creating the first route in Dubai's planned electric air taxi network.

Joby Aviation will operate the service, although commercial flights remain subject to further operational approvals and readiness.

Connecting Dubai Marina with the airport

Located next to the American University of Dubai, the new vertiport will serve Dubai Marina and surrounding residential, business and entertainment districts.

The facility includes an elevated landing and take-off area, aircraft charging infrastructure and a passenger terminal.

According to Skyports, it has capacity for up to 21,000 landings and 84,000 passengers annually.

The journey between Dubai International Airport and Dubai Marina is expected to take less than 10 minutes by air, compared with approximately 35 minutes by road.

Addison Ferrell, director of Skyports Infrastructure, says:“With two vertiports now completed and certified, Dubai has achieved another global aviation first, putting in place the infrastructure for the world's first permanent vertiport-to-vertiport electric air taxi route. This is a significant milestone in turning the vision of Advanced Air Mobility into a reality, and a testament to the ambition and close collaboration of Skyports, the RTA, Joby and the GCAA. We look forward to welcoming flights from Joby between our vertiports in the near future.”

Further vertiports under development

Two additional facilities are being developed in Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, forming an initial four-location network.

Joby plans to operate four-passenger electric aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing, with passengers booking individual seats.

The company has conducted piloted electric air taxi flights in Dubai since June 2025 and completed a point-to-point test flight between Margham and Al Maktoum International Airport in November 2025.

The Dubai Marina facility received its certification at a ceremony on November 3, becoming the second vertiport approved under the GCAA's CAR AGA Part VFI regulations.

Its design incorporates aviation infrastructure standards commonly used offshore, including a dedicated aircraft parking area that allows another aircraft to use the landing pad.

Anthony El-Khoury, general manager, UAE, Joby Aviation, says:“Dubai is building a new way to move around the city, and with VDX and VMR now complete, the network has its first route. For residents and visitors, a trip to or from the airport becomes part of the experience rather than time spent in traffic, and that is just the beginning, with Downtown and the Palm Jumeirah to follow. We thank the RTA, the GCAA and Skyports for their leadership and collaboration. As we now commission the vertiports and fly them with our aircraft, we move a step closer to introducing the service in Dubai.”