MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistlatest exhibition,“LOTTO,” is on view atat, through. The show explores themes of chance, faith, and desire through an associative visual language that resists easy categorization.

Curchod described his process, stating,“I make these in the same way someone might make an abstract painting, but all my stories and language are in there.” He noted that a large canvas with swirling brushstrokes, evoking a storm at sea, was inspired by J.M.W. Turner's The Shipwreck (1805).

The artist explained his admiration for Turner's ability to convey violent natural forces in a“vortex of energy and matter” without explicit narrative.“He achieved a complete narrative without propaganda. Everything is emotion. It is one of the most perfect paintings. I realized I needed to try to do in every work what Turner achieved in that one. Each painting is an attempt to interpret the opacity we created.”

Curchod detailed his evolution from“overly sincere” early works, acknowledging a need to“conceal” aspects of his expression to protect the integrity of his paintings once they leave his studio. Growing up with Iranian, European, and Anglo-American family histories, he developed an appreciation for ambiguity and hybridity, which informs his use of negative space to represent the“cosmos.”

The artist maintains a rigorous studio rhythm, dedicating roughly three days to actively making a painting without external distractions. He also incorporates rug making, influenced by his Kurdish heritage, which provides a physical and communal contrast to his solitary painting practice and feeds back into his artistic thinking.

In one notable work, Jackpot at the Bikini Atoll (Scratchy), Curchod deliberately covered an initial image of Venus, a fertility symbol, with automotive silver paint. He explained,“It was a fertility devotion painting, but it was an ugly painting because it was so sincere that I had to cover it up.” The surface can be scratched to reveal the hidden painting, which, according to Curchod, continues to“vibrate through the covering.” Other unexpected symbols, such as a map of Sicily and a condom silhouette, emerge from the silver surface, adding layers of meaning.

Source: Observer Arts