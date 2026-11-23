MENAFN - USA Art News) Matthew Barney'sfilm opera, River of Fundament, was screened onby theandatin the. The event, which included live music, two intermissions, and White Castle food, lasted for, although the film itself runs for just over. This marked the film's first screening inin, since its premiere at. Notable attendees included, and's

Barney's film draws loosely from Norman Mailer 's 1983 novel Ancient Evenings, which explores themes of reincarnation in ancient Egypt. The adaptation follows a deceased Mailer through three lives, with his wake depicted in a recreation of his Brooklyn Heights apartment. Barney reinterprets the novel's ancient Egyptian mythology within a crumbling American industrial landscape, featuring totaled cars, nudity, and explicit content. Debbie Harry also appears in the film.

Four attendees who stayed for the entire screening shared their experiences: former Wet Paint columnist Annie Armstrong, now with Caper; set designer Caroline Pigou; and artists Antonia Lucy Gehnrich and Arthur Sillers. Armstrong, Gehnrich, and Sillers confirmed it was their first time seeing the film, with Pigou adding,“Yes, first and last, I'm sure.”

Armstrong explained her motivation:“I saw Cremaster 3 at Regen Projects two years ago and had such a moving experience that I will pretty much go to any length to see the other material.” Pigou was drawn by the film's rarity, noting that Barney“screens his films extremely infrequently and you can't find them anywhere online.” Sillers, meanwhile, was intrigued by the film's length and reputation, stating,“I'll watch any movie people passionately dislike or that's over three hours, and this has both qualities.”

When asked about White Castle, Armstrong described it as“nasty,” served cold at 5 p.m. Gehnrich noted her husband“had more than a few.” Pigou initially had White Castle upon arrival but refused to wait in a long line during the first intermission, finding it“debasing.” She later went to Eataly during the second intermission. Sillers did not partake.

Reflecting on their attention during the lengthy screening, Gehnrich likened it to a“car crash” that was“hard to look away” from. Pigou, despite her initial skepticism about staying, advocated for her group to remain, though she did doze off during the second act. Sillers found it easy to stay awake, while Armstrong said she“wavered during the second act at the docks.”

Armstrong and Sillers confirmed they sat through the entire film. Gehnrich stayed for“ 2/3” of it. Pigou completed the screening but experienced a“truly horrific” interruption in the third act. Sillers took three bathroom breaks, while Pigou took one during the third act, attributing a sudden illness to either the film's content or the White Castle.

Favorite scenes included“Boy George Osiris” for Gehnrich, who noted Barney played Osiris dressed as James Lee Byars. Armstrong highlighted the Chrysler dealership manager's monologue, quoting:“Do you smell the odor of the constipated? The gluttonous, the sulphurous? It is because I had to swim the river of feces, and succeeded in crossing only at a great price.” Pigou cited“the shots in the poop water basement,” the bathroom scene in the first 10 minutes, and the“pure hole excreting things that somehow did not gross me out but were just kind of beautiful.” Sillers observed a fellow audience member mouthing along to the car dealer's speech about an“American mythopoetic 'river of shit.'”

Gehnrich's general impression was that the film was“R-rated.” Armstrong recommended it, stating,“Where else can you see imagery like this? You get it in glimmers in other movies or photography, but never as unrelentingly and consistently as in a Matthew Barney film.” Pigou loved the first act, especially the first 10 minutes, appreciating the“purely wild visuals” over the narrative-heavy scenes, but found the second act lost her interest before the third act“won me back over.”

Source: Artnet News